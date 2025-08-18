The previous week on Days of our Lives saw Johnny’s trial getting messy, Belle lashing out at EJ for throwing her under the bus by exposing their romance, Rachel struggling after her testimony and Tate being emotional about his child who he thinks got adopted but was left at the fire station.

The drama, lies, and secrets are all coming to the surface, and things are going to get tense as the episodes air for avid watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama about residents of Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 18, 2025

The first episode of the week features Alex surprising Stephanie. What is this going to be about? Will it be a sweet and romantic one? Or something else instead? When Steve asks for Kayla’s help, is this about his recent hiring by Gabi or something else instead? Will she be willing to help him?

Is this going to be a favor or simply an assistance? On the other hand, Gabi apologizes to Xander. Though Xander was the one who overrated after the kiss with Gabi and Sarah kissing Brady, but Gabi has a job to do, and she is ensuring that nothing comes in the way of that. And so she’s saying sorry.

This whole process of getting close to Xander is because of her deal with Tony, which will help them get DiMera Enterprises back. Tony also promised her that she would get the CEO position once they are successful in the mission. And so Gabi is getting closer to Xander and attaining key intel.

Will her apology fix the tension between them that was starting to take root? Will this help Gabi keep her buddy bond with Xander and keep the mission going? Meanwhile, EJ has a meltdown with Tony. He is known to be predictable, and he clearly cannot stop pulling his unpredictable tricks.

EJ even got fired by Johnny after his recent stunt. Is this why he is throwing a fit? Is this about being figured out by his son? And what does Tony have to do with this? Who will EJ blame now? Knowing his actions led him to this mess. Chanel urges Johnny to focus on clearing his name instead of hers.

She is worried about him, and he is worried about her. The married couple does not want their partner to be used to clear the other’s name. Johnny is adamant about ensuring Chanel’s name is not dragged through the mud. She really wants him to focus on proving himself innocent instead.

