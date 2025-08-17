When The Bold & The Beautiful Matriarch Susan Flannery Said She Did Not "Miss" The Show & Refused To Return After Shocking Exit

The Bold & The Beautiful’s always fashionable, headstrong matriarch, Stephanie Forrester, aka Susan Flannery, shocked fans after her abrupt departure from the longest-running soap opera. The daytime television icon was part of the main cast for 25 years until her character, Stephanie Forrester, died in 2012. Given that death is not definitive in the soap opera world, with many characters returning from the grave, fans still held onto the hope that Susasn Flannery might make a fashionable comeback.

Fans will remember Susan Flannery, aka Stephanie Forrester, is known to fake her death to get her former TV son Ridge Forrester (Ronn Moss) to surrender to her will. She even faked a heart attack in hopes that her son would get back with his psychiatrist wife, Taylor Hayes.

So when Susan Flannery announced her exit alongside Ron Moss, aka Ridge Forrester, dealing a devastating blow to fans, they still held on to a sliver of hope that she might return someday. When The Bold And The Beautiful alum’s voice returned for almost 30 seconds in 2018 as Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) played a message on her wedding day, fans were sure they would see her again.

Susan Flannery Confirmed She Would Never Return To The Bold and the Beautiful

However, in a 2013 TV Guide interview (per The List), Susan Flannery revealed she has no intention of returning to the show, adding that she has “Never Ever Missed” the daytime drama since her exit. Flannery revealed she hasn’t had any second thoughts since leaving the show and refused to bring her character back from the dead.

The Bold & The Beautiful alum told the publication, “I only think about that part of my life when somebody calls me. I don’t mean to be unkind or anything. I had a great run and a wonderful time, but there’s still time to go. And when you go, it’s over. You don’t look back.” Flannery revealed that she has moved on to directing since her departure from the show and will only return to acting if an opportunity arises on primetime television.

Where Is Susan Flannery Now?

Other than her voice cameo in The Bold and the Beautiful on 2018, Flannery was last seen onscreen in the 2004 sitcom Hope and Faith. According to People Magazine, the veteran actress recently left Los Angeles to move to Australia. Meanwhile, Soap Opera Digest revealed that Flannery adopted a daughter named Blaise, who is also based in Australia with her children.

