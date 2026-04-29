Rumors surrounding the future of Jimmy Kimmel Live! have intensified after host Jimmy Kimmel sparked major controversy with comments aimed at First Lady Melania Trump. During a parody segment mocking the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Kimmel joked that Melania had “the glow of an expectant widow.” The remark, which aired just days before a violent security scare at the event, quickly drew backlash from political figures and viewers alike.

Melania Trump Reacts, Urges ABC To Take Action

Melania Trump publicly criticized the comedian, accusing him of spreading divisive rhetoric and urging ABC to take action, according to NY Post. President Donald Trump also supported calls for Kimmel’s removal, increasing public pressure on the network.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

The backlash quickly spread online, with many viewers demanding consequences for Kimmel’s comments and questioning whether ABC would continue supporting the late-night host.

Is ABC Canceling Jimmy Kimmel Live? Current Status Explained

Despite the growing controversy, there is currently no official confirmation that ABC plans to cancel Jimmy Kimmel Live! or remove Kimmel from his hosting role.

While social media speculation has fueled cancellation rumors, the network has not announced any suspension or termination. At present, the show remains active despite increasing scrutiny. ABC does not have plans to “suspend” or “fire” Jimmy Kimmel, a source told Page Six.

Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Melania Trump during his mock speech for the White House Correspondents' Dinner “Our First Lady is here. Mrs. Trump… you have a glow like an expectant widow” Donald Trump is now demanding Disney fires him pic.twitter.com/qkFKHXYqw5 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 27, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Silence On Backlash

Addressing the criticism during his Monday night monologue, Kimmel refused to apologize for the controversial joke. He argued that his comments were intended as satire, describing them as a “light roast joke” focused on the Trumps’ age difference rather than any endorsement of violence. Kimmel also stressed that the segment aired before the reported security incident, as per TIME.

Although Jimmy Kimmel Live! has not been canceled, the controversy has reignited debates over political comedy, freedom of expression, and media accountability. The long-term impact could depend on public response, advertiser pressure, and ABC’s stance moving forward. For now, however, Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show remains on the air, even as criticism continues to grow.

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