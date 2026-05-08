King of the Hill’s revival is well underway with the impending release of season 15 on Hulu. The series began as one of the many acclaimed offerings of Western animation on the Fox network in the 1990s, airing from 1997 to 2010. Hulu brought back the show in August 2025 for season 14, and now it’s time to learn when the fifteenth season is set to arrive.

King Of The Hill Cast & Characters

King of the Hill has featured a consistent core cast throughout its long history. The main protagonist of the series is Hank Hill (played by series creator Mike Judge), a blue-collar propane salesman who lives in the fictitious town of Arlen, Texas. Hank is married to Peggy Hill (played by Kathy Najimy), a beleaguered housewife and former substitute schoolteacher. The two have a son together named Bobby (played by Pamela Adon) and live with Peggy’s niece, Luanne Platter (played by Brittany Murphy), and their family dog, Ladybird.

Other members of Hank’s extended family include his abusive father, Cotton (played by Toby Huss), his mother, Tilly, and Cotton’s second wife, Didi (played by Ashley Gardner). The Hill family also has to deal with the shenanigans of their neighbors, which include the Boomhauers, the Gribbles, and the Souphanousinphones.

By the time of season 15, Cotton has passed away, Hank Hill’s days of selling propane are drawing to a close, and his son, Bobby, is taking his first steps into adulthood by starting his own business. Season 15 will run for 10 episodes and is set to continue the story threads that season 14 first set up, but it is by no means the show’s final season.

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King Of The Hill Season 15 Release Date

King of the Hill season 15 will release on July 20, 2026, streaming exclusively on Hulu. While this is the show’s fifteenth season overall, it’s actually the second since its 2025 revival. The revival was incredibly successful, given that season 14 had the most-viewed adult animation premiere in five years across Hulu and Disney+. The show has also crossed 1 billion minutes of streaming globally, according to data shared by Hulu and reported by IGN.

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King Of The Hill Upcoming Seasons

Hulu has extensive plans for King of the Hill beyond season 15’s conclusion. In October of last year, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the series had been renewed for a 16th and 17th season, meaning the series could remain on the air all the way till 2028 at the very least. It seems clear that the decision to revive this iconic animated series for a new generation has paid off, and we won’t be seeing the last of Hank Hill for quite some time.

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