Stephen King’s short story The Monkey has taken a fresh and twisted turn under Oz Perkins’s direction. After the success of his 2024 indie hit Longlegs, Perkins returned with this darkly funny and brutal adaptation, putting Theo James in a challenging double role as twin brothers Hal and Bill Shelburg.

The film struck gold for distributor Neon, earning $68.9 million worldwide and a 78% Certified Fresh score from critics.

The Monkey Tops Streaming Charts

Now streaming on Hulu, The Monkey is topping the platform’s charts, surpassing titles like The Other Woman and The Amateur, per Flixpatrol.

The story begins in the brothers’ childhood, when they find an old wind-up, cymbal-banging monkey toy in their father’s attic. Its appearance marks the start of a grim pattern, where every time it claps its cymbals, someone dies, often in grotesque ways.

The presence shatters their family and leaves scars that follow them for decades. Twenty-five years later, the killings begin again, forcing Hal and Bill to face both the cursed toy and the buried trauma that comes with it.

The Monkey Cast Backed by Horror Veteran James Wan

The cast, alongside James’s double performance, features Christian Convery also playing the brothers’ younger selves, joined by Tatiana Maslany, Adam Scott, Sarah Levy, Elijah Wood, Rohan Campbell, and Colin O’Brien.

The film is produced by horror veteran James Wan and it respects King’s original work while carrying Perkins’s distinct style and personal touches. The result is a violent ride that leans into over the top death scenes in a way that fans of outrageous genre films will appreciate.

What’s Next for Director Oz Perkins After The Monkey

Following this and Longlegs, Perkins is moving quickly toward his next project, Keeper, releasing November 14. The sci-fi thriller reunites him with Maslany and promises a mysterious, unsettling turn during a romantic getaway. Rossif Sutherland and Claire Friesen are also on board for what is being kept tightly under wraps.

The Monkey is now available to stream on Hulu.

