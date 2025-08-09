The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor strike an unexpected deal. Phyllis pushed Billy’s buttons yet again, now that they are working together with Cane. Lastly, Chelsea was forced to take sides between Adam and Billy as the topic of going against him sparked again.

From alliances and invitations to confessions and recruits, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 11, 2025

The first episode of the week features Jack seeking out Victoria’s help. Will the father and daughter duo be able to achieve what they want together? When Sharon worries about Mariah, is it due to her trauma or the issues in the latter’s marriage with Tessa? Or maybe even both? Lily delivers bad news to Holden. Is this about Damian’s death or his potential job?

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Phyllis shares a secret with Daniel. Is she spilling her master plan in front of her son? Audra covers her tracks with Nate. But how long will she be able to keep her plans away from her boyfriend? Will this lead to the end of her romance with Nate? Claire takes matters into her own hands. Is this about the closeness and clear proximity between her boyfriend Kyle with Audra?

Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Victor retaliates against Cane. How will the latter react to the power move by the Newman patriarch? Nick loses his cool with Billy. Will this lead to a feud between the two despite Billy only recently having helped save Nick’s life? Then there’s Jack, who gets an unexpected invitation. From whom?

Thursday, August 14, 2025

When Victor recruits Nick to take down an opponent, could it be Billy or is it Cane instead? Cricket asks Lauren for a favor. Will she agree to do what he is asking? Is it related to his marriage to Christine? Daniel makes a confession to Danny. Is he accepting that he now has feelings for Tessa?

Friday, August 15, 2025

The week’s final episode features Sharon seeing a new side to Nick. Is this for the good or for the bad? Cane makes a promise to Lily, but will he be able to fulfill it? Adam loses patience with Chelsea’s loyalty to Billy. Is this going to cause cracks in their already weak relationship? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more.

