The previous week on The Young and the Restless witnessed Carter being revealed as the murderer and dying during the skirmish. Chance joined as another loss in France, apart from Damian. The guests returned back home after an exhausting and tense few weeks in Nice, stuck at Cane’s chateau.

The drama is not stopping anytime soon, with alliances being formed and a business war between Victor and Cane coming soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 4, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 4, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor losing patience with Adam’s insubordination. It is not a secret that Victor calls the shots in his family and does not take it lightly when the orders are not followed. Well, that’s what is happening now with Adam still evading his father’s demands.

Victor wants Adam to annihilate Billy and his reputation, but he is unwilling to go down that lane. And the Newman patriarch is not happy about that. Is he going to reprimand Adam and give him one more chance before he makes a big decision? Or will he teach his son a lesson instead?

On the other hand, Cane forms a new alliance. He is back in Genoa City and is ready to make some new alliances. The drama in France was not what he planned, and he has to actively reconsider his plans now. Is this new alliance consisting of Billy and Phyllis? Is this about Chancellor?

Both of them have been avidly after the company, and with Cane close to attaining it, will he join hands with Billy and Phyllis for it? How will Jack react when he finds out about Billy’s alliance with Cane as well as Phyllis? And then lastly, Chelsea shares a secret with Lily. What could this be?

Lily is still reeling from the chaos and drama that happened in France and is dealing with the death of Damian and Chance. To add to it all, her former husband, Cane is back in town and has intentions of wooing her back as he still loves her. But what secret could useless Chelsea have for her?

Is she going to tell her about Cane secretly being in Genoa City and even meeting Holden back when all the guests were still in France? How will Lily react to this news? And what will she do with this information? Stay tuned.

