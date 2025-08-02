The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack making a sacrifice for Billy. On the other hand, Daniel was skeptical of Phyllis’ latest plan when she filled him in on it after returning home from the France trip. And last but not the least, Tessa received some help from a new friend.

From alliances and confessions to deals and revenge plotting, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 4, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor losing patience with Adam’s insubordination. The Newman patriarch has given his son enough time to follow through on his orders but Adam hasn’t. What lesson will he teach him now? Cane forms a new alliance, but with whom? Is this with Phyllis and Billy together? And then there’s Chelsea who shares a secret with Lily.

Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Victor and Nikki argue about family matters. Will they get to a common page or will the friction continue? Jill and Billy share a heated exchange. Will the mother and son be able to get over their differences or will this lead to another argument? Phyllis protects her interests. But what’s new in that?

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Victor gives Audra her walking papers. Is he cutting off the alliance with her for being unable to separate Kyle and Claire? Is this the end of her dream of Vibrante? Kyle comes clean with Claire. Is he going to tell her about the kiss he shared with Audra? Nikki asks Jack for a favor. Will he agree to it?

Thursday, August 7, 2025

When Victor wants Lily to join his revenge plot, will she consider it or not? After all, this is a war against Cane and Victor knows his biggest weakness is Lily. He never stopped loving her and having her on his side is being one step ahead. Claire sets the record straight with Audra. How will this chat go? When Kyle tries to strike a deal with Adam, will they be able to do it?

Friday, August 8, 2025

The final episode of the week features Victor striking an unexpected deal. With whom could it be? Phyllis pushes Billy’s buttons. Are they ever going to learn how to work together? And then there’s Chelsea who is forced to take sides. Is this between Adam and Billy? Or someone else instead?

