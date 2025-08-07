The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor giving Audra her walking papers since she failed to separate Kyle and Claire, thus crushing her dream of Vibrante. Kyle came clean to Claire but did not tell her that he kissed her back. And then lastly, Nikki asked Jack for a favor.

The drama on the soap opera has actually been sky high these past couple of weeks for avid watchers. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 7, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around residents of Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 7, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor wanting Lily to join his revenge plot. While everyone else is still reeling from the drama that happened in France and the loss of Damian and Chance, Victor is making moves. The Newman patriarch is known for being one step ahead, and thus he is.

Victor knows the upcoming war with Cane is about to get exposed, and he is already ensuring his cards are right. He wants to use Lily and go against Cane, knowing that she is his biggest weakness. He still loves her, and she is also the mother of his kids. How will Lily react to this offer now?

Will she accept her anger towards Cane? Or will her lingering feelings and nostalgia about Cane prevent her from aligning with Victor? On the other hand, Claire sets the record straight with Audra. Kyle told her half of what transpired in France, conveniently hiding that he kissed Audra back, too.

But Claire trusts her and is furious that her grandfather Victor allied with Audra to separate her from Kyle. And she is not backing down from any confrontation as she goes up to Audra. How exactly will this conversation go? Will Audra warn Claire not to believe her boyfriend’s version of events?

Will Claire regret believing that Kyle told her everything when she finds out that he was equally involved in the flirting and kissing? And then lastly, Kyle tries to strike a deal with Adam. What new mess will this be creating? Since it’s more than evident that Victor despises every one of the Abbott men.

He won’t be happy to see his son make a deal with Abbott Jr., especially since Adam himself is the Newman junior. Will this alliance work out? Is Adam going to agree? Will they shake hands on it? Especially since Claire is right by Kyle’s side through it all. Stay tuned to know more details about it all.

