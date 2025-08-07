In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Abe reassuringly told Paulina about the whole courtroom battle. Gabi complained to Rafe and Leo, while EJ and Johnny discussed strategy going forward into the session. Last but not least, Tate asked Sophia for information about their baby.

The drama is about to get tense and dangerous as health issues, trauma and other issues are about to be re-lived on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 7, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 7, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Steve confronting Alex. Stephanie and Alex’s romance has been smoothly blooming, but it seems like things can only go well for so long. Stephanie’s father, Steve, recently found something from Alex’s past while researching the Kiriakis family.

Steve got his hands on the information that Alex was arrested when he was younger. He apparently learned his lesson and walked away from it. But it’s not something to be brushed under the carpet, which is why Steve confronts Alex about the same. Will Alex tell him the truth or try to hide his past?

Is this going to affect Alex’s romance with Stephanie? On the other hand, Gabi opens up to Xander. What could she be worried about? Is this another attempt to bond with him so she can fulfil her deal with Tony? Or will they actually get closer? Next, Anna surprises Tony with news about Stefano.

Is she going to reveal to Tony that Susan can feel his father Stefano’s presence? Is Stefano actually alive, and does Tony know about it, or is he about to get shocked? How is this going to influence Marlena? Elsewhere, Johnny expresses concern to Chanel. After all, the trial is quite exhausting.

Things are getting tense, and the pressure is on him to prove that he is not the one who shot his father, EJ. Will Chanel be able to provide her husband some comfort as the battle to prove his innocence gets harder? Last but not least, Belle and EJ meet secretly. And why exactly wouldn’t they?

They are romantically pursuing each other, but the trial has left them with no time for each other. To add to it, EJ is defending Johnny while Belle is the prosecutor. They cannot let it be known that they are involved, or it might cause some major drama. But will this meeting lead to more trouble?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 Scores Higher Than Season 1 On Rotten Tomatoes—But Is It Really Better?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News