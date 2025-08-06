The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Chad catching Julie off guard. On the other hand, Sarah gave Marlena some upsetting news. Cat started training with Rafe to get ready for her new role. Gabi bonded with Xander and then last but not the least, Susan got under Johnny’s skin.

The drama is ongoing as the courtroom battle continues. Avid watchers of the soap opera will have lots to look forward to. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 6, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 6, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Abe reassuring Paulina. With the trial ongoing, there is a lot of doubt and worry in the air. Paulina is more than anxious, worried, and stressed about what will happen. After all, Johnny is her son-in-law, and she wants her daughter Chanel to always be happy.

Amidst this worry, Abe is there by Paulina’s side, comforting and reassuring her that everything will be fine and that Johnny will be proven innocent. Is this going to help her deal with drama that is set to unleash as the trial continues? Will Johnny be proven innocent or is trouble on the horizon?

Up next, Gabi complains to Rafe and Leo. What is she worried about? Is this related to her deal with Tony? Or her closeness with Xander and Philip, which is all part of her plan to help reclaim DiMera? Will Rafe and Leo calm Gabi down and give her some advice? EJ and Johnny discuss strategy.

The two are hoping to get Johnny proven innocent, but things are actually complicated. EJ might be the one who was shot, but he believes his son and knows he did not shoot him. He is also representing him in court, and the father and son duo are planning how to take things forward in court.

After all, if they want to win, they need to strategize and be smart about how things are presented. What game plan will they come up with? Last but not least, Tate asks Sophia for information. She gave birth to their child and then lied to him about it. Now, he wants some answers.

Is she going to continue to lie more? Will Tate figure out that she has been dishonest about giving birth to a girl when it was a boy whom she left at the fire station and claimed that the baby was adopted? Stay tuned for more.

