Fantasy shows continue to be among the most popular picks among youth, and Shadow and Bone is one such series that managed to make its place in the hearts of fans. The adaptation is based on the Grishaverse books by Leigh Bardugo, which consist of Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows.

Both book series are set in the same Grisha universe and were thus combined into one show by Netflix, starring Ben Barnes, the most popular actor to star in the series. Here’s a look back at who played which roles in both seasons of Shadow and Bone, which premiered in April 2021.

Shadow & Bone: Cast & Character Guide

Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov

Alina is the Sun Summoner who was raised as an orphan. She worked as a cartographer in Ravka’s First Army, but when her powers exploded, it was revealed that she is the only person alive who can destroy the Shadow Fold plaguing Ravka. She is the savior with uncountable challenges to face.

Ben Barnes as General Kirigan aka The Darkling

The Darkling is the villain of the story and the one who created the Shadow Fold in the first place. He is known as General Kirigan, the leader of the Second Army with the power of shadows. It’s only much later that the people find out he is also The Darkling, who has poisoned the whole realm.

Archie Renaux as Malyen “Mal” Oretsev

Mal is an orphan and a soldier in the Ravkan army who grew up alongside Alina. The two have been best friends for decades, but later grew distant due to his insecurities after Alina was revealed as the Sun Summoner.

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker

Kaz is the leader of the Crows, a criminal group in Ketterdam, Kerch. His painful past motivates him to keep moving forward and take the revenge he seeks. He always wears black gloves and has a cane.

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa

Inej is an acrobat who was kidnapped and forced to work in the Menagerie. She is known as the Wraith due to her inability to blend in and disappear at any point in time. She is a knife-wielding expert and a spy for the Crows.

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey

Jesper is the third member of the Crows and the gunslinger. He is the fun guy who gambles, drinks, and makes jokes, but his shot will never miss.

Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendricks

Wylan is a chemist and demolition pro who joins the Crows in season two. He is soft spoken and used to not being the center of any sort of attention.

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik

Nina is a heartrender who can monitor heartbeats and control internal organs. She is a former member of the Second Army and a spy who makes use of people underestimating her to get what she wants and aims for.

Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar

Matthias is a druskelle from Fjerda, Ravka’s rival nation. He has been taught to hate the Grisha all his life, but he falls madly in love with Nina.

Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov

Nikolai is not only the Prince of Ravka but also Sturmhond, the mysterious privateer. He is sassy, charming, brave, skilled, and knowledgeable.

Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky

Zoya is a Grisha soldier and Alina’s biggest rival. She is a squaller and can manipulate the wind to her tune. She is extremely competitive, strong, and proud. She does not give respect until she thinks it has been earned.

Daisy Head as Genya Safin

Genya is a Grisha tailor and the one Alina confides in through season one. She is soft-spoken but smart and has more scars than she can explain.

Luke Pasqualino as David Kostyk

David is a member of Kirigan’s army and a fabrikator. Though socially awkward, he is intelligent and the go-to person for technology and science.

Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar

Tamar is a member of Sturmhond’s crew. She is a warrior who always carries her two axes with her. She is brave and has a twin brother, Tolya.

Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar

Tolya is a member of Sturmhond’s crew. He is a warrior and carries his katana with him at all times. Tamar is his twin sister. Tolya is a buff guy in terms of his physicality, but he actively enjoys poetry and lots of good food.

Despite significant fan support and generally positive reviews, Shadow and Bone was canceled in 2023 after two seasons. The show is currently available for streaming on Netflix!

