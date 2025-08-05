The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Finn continuing to dig into Liam’s case and confronting Grace about it. On the other hand, in Italy, Eric warned Ridge that he must act fast to win Brooke back before it’s too late. He also revealed he saw Nick with a ring that he’ll use to propose.

The love triangle drama, accusations, lies and suspicions and bundling up on the popular soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 5, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around residents of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 5, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Finn accusing Grace. She thought she could get away with it but she has only pushed herself into a major mess. Finn was suspicious from the start and so he decided to do some research to find out what exactly has been kept hidden and under wraps by Grace.

He found out that Bill transferred her one million dollars to do the supposed miraculous surgery. Finn is left shocked and he confronts Grace about the same. Now that the cards are out, all her lies will fall flat in a matter of time. Also joining the mess is Reese’s medical history and gambling issues.

Will Grace own up and confess the truth or will she have to be exposed for what she did? Meanwhile, Nick prepares to propose to Brooke during a boat outing, unaware Ridge is racing to Naples to stop him. The mess in Los Angeles is professional but the one brewing in Italy is quite personal.

Nick is delighted to propose to Brooke on the boat he hired and convince her to give their romance a second chance. He is hopeful that she will say yes and agree to wear the ring he has bought for her. But he is not aware that Ridge has found out the same from Eric and is racing over to Naples.

Is he feeling jealous seeing the two together? And then there’s Eric who has been desperate to see his son reunite with Ridge and has been going on and on about them being made to be together. Is this why Ridge is in this rush to reach them before she says yes to Nick and gets engaged?

Is he forgetting that he is engaged to Taylor who is waiting for him back home in Los Angeles? Is this the end of Ridge and Taylor’s romance?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: From Conrad’s Growth To Jeremiah’s Cheating, Fan Reactions To Episodes 1–4

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News