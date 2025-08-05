Since his highly noticed appearance in Game of Thrones as Khal Drogo, Jason Momoa has played various roles, from comic to serious ones. His works were noticed by fans and critics alike, even if they did not invite rave reviews like GoT.

Jason Momoa’s post-Game of Thrones career has been a mix of gritty action and offbeat roles—but none as ambitious (or divisive) as See, the Apple TV+ series that imagines a world where humanity has lost its sight… and possibly its sense of logic, too.

A Cult Hit Despite Mixed Reviews

While See wrapped up its three-season run in 2022, it is finding fresh traction on streaming and sparking debates all over again. The dystopian drama currently holds a 63% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, suggesting lukewarm critical acclaim. However, the 84% audience rating tells us that the fans had a wildly different experience.

According to Collider, See has quietly built a dedicated cult following, especially as Apple TV+ continues gaining subscribers. The series is now being celebrated as a sleeper hit. It is being touted as one that may have gone unnoticed by the awards circuit but is still pulling in views long after its finale.

Set centuries into the future after a virus wipes out most of humanity and renders the survivors blind, See leans heavily into world-building, tribal warfare, and elaborate fight choreography adapted to its characters’ lack of sight.

Momoa’s intense performance and breakout appearances from Sylvia Hoeks and Hera Hilmar helped the show anchor Apple’s early genre offerings. And now, with new audiences discovering the series on streaming, its reputation seems to be aging better than expected.

It’s rare for a show to get middling reviews from critics and still make a lasting impact, but Momoa’s See managed exactly that. Whether it was the curiosity factor, the stunt work, or just Jason Momoa being peak Jason Momoa, something about the show clicked with audiences. It has transformed into a cult favourite despite not topping the charts.

