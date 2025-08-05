MCU’s latest series, Eyes of Wakanda, premiered on Disney+ in the U.S. on August 1, 2025, yet it initially flew under the radar for many fans. Developed by Proximity Media, the production company co-founded by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, the show was released without much fanfare. Despite the quiet debut, it has now surged to the top of Disney+’s global charts, according to FlixPatrol. So, what is Eyes of Wakanda, the first series of MCU’s Phase Six, all about, and is it worth adding to your watchlist? Let’s find out.

Eyes of Wakanda – Plot & Cast

The animated anthology series Eyes of Wakanda follows generations of elite Wakandan warriors who are sent on secret missions across the globe. Their goal is to retrieve stolen vibranium artifacts and protect Wakanda’s secrets from falling into the wrong hands. Each episode explores a different timeline and warrior.

To give you a rough idea, one of its episodes is set in 1260 B.C. and follows the story of a disgraced former member of Wakanda’s all-female special forces and how she pursues a man who defected from the Wakandan guard. Other episodes follow similar globe-trotting adventures featuring various Wakandan warriors traveling the world to complete their missions.

Should You Watch Eyes of Wakanda?

Created by Todd Harris, the series currently holds an impressive critics’ score of 91% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 72%. On IMDb, it has a user rating of 6.4/10. According to some reviews, Eyes of Wakanda is an engaging watch that successfully expands the Wakandan universe. It may not be perfect, but it’s worth your time, especially as fans await the release of Black Panther 3. If you’re a fan of the MCU or the Black Panther films, this one’s worth checking out.

Where to Watch Eyes of Wakanda

All four episodes of the series, each with a runtime of just under 30 minutes, are streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. In India, you can watch Eyes of Wakanda on Jio Hotstar.

Eyes of Wakanda Trailer

