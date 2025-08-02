The Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off the year on a shaky note with the underwhelming Captain America: Brave New World. It then attempted to bounce back with Thunderbolts*, a well-intentioned film that, despite strong reviews, underperformed at the box office. Now, the spotlight has shifted to another major superhero team-up film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is currently playing in theaters and enjoying both critical acclaim and strong audience turnout.

Amid these high-profile, heavily marketed releases, Marvel quietly dropped an animated anthology series without much fanfare. We are talking about Eyes of Wakanda, a story set in the Black Panther universe, that has surprised many by debuting with a stellar Rotten Tomatoes score. Read on to learn more about the series, its impressive rating, and where to watch it.

Wakanda’s past holds the key to its future. Stream all episodes of Marvel Animation’s #EyesOfWakanda NOW on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KGMDliGNJz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 1, 2025

What Is Eyes Of Wakanda About?

Created by Todd Harris, the animated anthology Eyes of Wakanda follows generations of elite Wakandan warriors sent on secret missions across the globe. Their goal is to retrieve stolen vibranium artifacts and protect Wakanda’s secrets from falling into the wrong hands. Each episode explores a different timeline and warrior.

For instance, one episode is set in 1260 B.C. and follows the story of a disgraced former member of Wakanda’s all-female special forces and how she pursues a man who defected from the Wakandan guard. Other episodes follow similar globe-trotting adventures featuring various Wakandan warriors traveling the world to complete their missions.

Eyes of Wakanda – Rotten Tomatoes Score

As of now, the series holds an impressive critics’ score of 89% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and a solid audience score of 75%. These numbers may change as more reviews continue to roll in.

For comparison, Marvel’s earlier animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuted with an even stronger 97% critics’ score, though its audience rating landed lower at 62%.

Where To Watch Eyes Of Wakanda?

All four episodes of the series, each with a runtime of just under 30 minutes, are streaming on Disney+ in the U.S. In India, you can watch Eyes of Wakanda on Jio Hotstar. It’s the first series of MCU’s Phase Six.

Eyes Of Wakanda Trailer

