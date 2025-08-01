Fans still bring up The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance like it never left even five years after Netflix pulled the plug. This fantasy series, despite being cancelled in 2020, has not slipped out of people’s top picks. For some, it is right up there with Dark and Stranger Things, mentioned in the same breath and remembered just as vividly.

What is Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance About?

The story, which is set on the planet Thra, zooms in on three young Gelflings who uncover the ugly truth about the Skeksis, the ruling class feeding off life itself. The three, Rian, Brea and Deet, try to rally scattered clans to fight back. It might sound a simple enough idea on paper but what the show pulled off was anything but ordinary.

According to Unilad, the creators did not rely on flashy CGI and instead, it brought the world to life using puppetry, an old-school craft rarely seen on this scale.

the dark crystal: age of resistance being visually stunning for 2 minutes straight pic.twitter.com/gjc5pz8K7a — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 30, 2019

Voice acting from stars like Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Hamill, and Sigourney Weaver helped push it even further.

Critical Reception of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance earned an Emmy and holds a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this acclaim, Netflix canceled the series. While no official reason was given, reports suggest the high production costs contributed to its premature end.

The fans have not let it go as well as the show often comes up in discussions about the best Netflix series, alongside heavyweight titles like Game of Thrones, Dark, Money Heist, and Stranger Things.

One viewer expressed his frustration on X, “Biggest mistake Netflix ever made was cancelling Dark Crystal Age of Resistance. Hands down the best fantasy show to ever come out of Hollywood.” Another added, “They literally canceled “the dark crystal: age of resistance” right after it won an emmy. out of all of the shows on netflix, this one definitely deserves more seasons and appreciation.”

Biggest mistake Netflix ever made was cancelling Dark Crystal Age of Resistance. Hands down the best fantasy show to ever come out of Hollywood. https://t.co/WTQcvKTZFp pic.twitter.com/dRMInqry5t — Geoff Thew (@G0ffThew) July 24, 2025

they literally canceled “the dark crystal: age of resistance” right after it won an emmy. out of all of the shows on netflix, this one definitely deserves more seasons and appreciation. pic.twitter.com/V4FUiChFDo — dakota (@dollcaying) January 17, 2022

A third said, “Whether or not you’re a fantasy fan, you absolutely have to watch Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen. The story/lore rival Game of Thrones, & I never thought I’d be so emotional over PUPPETS. I can’t believe how good this show is.” Someone else wrote, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. One of the best shows of all time- FUCK NETFLIX FOR CANCELLING IT!”

Whether or not you're a fantasy fan, you absolutely have to watch Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Netflix. It's unlike anything I've ever seen. The story/lore rival Game of Thrones, & I never thought I'd be so emotional over PUPPETS. I can't believe how good this show is. pic.twitter.com/fTSJGGNCdR — Adam Ellis (@adamtotscomix) September 2, 2019

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. One of the best shows of all time- FUCK NETFLIX FOR CANCELLING IT! pic.twitter.com/QkPl5bsYzS — CombativeRoboReader (@BopBeep197644) February 3, 2025

Right now, the full season, consisting of 10 episodes, is streaming on Netflix.

