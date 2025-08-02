Stephen King knows his way around suspense, and when he speaks about a series, people tend to listen. One Amazon Prime drama managed to grab his attention and not in a small way. It is not based on his own work, though his own adaptation The Institute recently dropped on the same platform. Instead, this one had him locked in from the start.

What Is Hanna About on Amazon Prime

The show is Hanna, a gritty rework of the 2011 film, stretched into three seasons between 2019 and 2021. It follows a girl raised in isolation, trained to kill and suddenly thrown into a world where nothing makes sense anymore. The show stars Esme Creed-Miles who plays the lead, a cold and quiet force shaped by a survivalist father, played by Joel Kinnaman.

Mireille Enos plays the CIA agent sent to hunt her down, per Unilad and the dynamic between them carries much of the weight.

Hanna Season Ratings and Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The first season of the series sets the stage but the second season is where it really finds its rhythm, earning a solid 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Even critics pointed out the shift, calling it more balanced and compelling.

While the third season does not hit the same high notes for everyone, the complete package still holds up. The critics were not the only ones impressed as viewers poured in praise across social platforms.

One viewer tweeted on X, “Finally watched Hanna on Amazon prime, a solid 8/10. amazing storyline and plot, definitely a must see.” Another added, “Hanna on Amazon prime 10/10.”

finally watched Hanna on Amazon prime,

a solid 8/10. amazing storyline and plot, definitely a must see. pic.twitter.com/6tMdICTYkz — . (@geezo___) February 20, 2023

Hanna on Amazon prime 10/10 — Big VO💫 (@itsVovo_) December 28, 2024

A third said, “I’m binge watching a really good Amazon Prime Original series called, “Hanna.” The actor, Esmé Creed-Miles, does a wonderful job of portraying such a complex protagonist. I won’t spoil it for you with any sort of synopsis, you should just watch it.” Someone else wrote, “Hanna on Amazon prime is killer.”

I'm binge watching a really good Amazon Prime Original series called, "Hanna." The actor, Esmé Creed-Miles, does a wonderful job of portraying such a complex protagonist. I won't spoil it for you with any sort of synopsis, you should just watch it. — Brandon Micah Trowbridge (@Damian_Hanover) November 20, 2024

Hanna on Amazon prime is killer — kenwold’💭 (@newbarodrll) September 14, 2024

Stephen King had his take too. He appreciated the mix of intelligence and entertainment, though he felt some middle episodes dipped into too much teenage tension.

Now, with all three seasons available now on Amazon Prime, the full story is there for anyone who missed it the first time.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This Iconic ’90s Slasher Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Leaving Netflix — Watch It Before June 30!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News