There are many kinds of dating reality series in today’s day and age, be it Love Island or Love Is Blind. Are You My First is the first of its kind and it focuses on virgins vacationing on a gorgeous tropical island where they have the chance to form connections without any sleazy judgements. 21 contestants will get this chance and here’s everything we know about it.

Are You My First: Premiere Date & Hosts

Are You My First premieres on August 18, 2025, on Hulu. Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood host the exciting dating reality series.

Are You My First: Contestants

Andrew is a 25 year old tech salesman from Salt Lake City who is saving it for the one who will be his forever. Brooklyn is a 24 year old dance teacher from Los Angeles who believes the right one is worth the wait. Carissa is a 27 year old photographer from Long Beach who is holding out for the one.

Deya is a 28 year old business owner from Fort Lauderdale who wants a storybook love and fears giving it to someone who won’t last. Farha is a 25 year old content creator from Miami who grew up in a religious home and wants to wait for true love. Godwin is a 27 year old real estate developer.

He hails from Edison who enjoys the attention his virginity brings and is holding out for his queen. Hakeem is a 27 year old voiceover artist from Atlanta who knows the risks and isn’t taking sex lightly. Jade is a 28 year old cheerleader from New Orleans who hasn’t been in a serious romance.

Jake is a 32 year old caregiver from Los Angeles whose Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage. Katya is a 28 year old theater artist from New York who believes sex is power. Krash is a 24 year old social media manager from Miami whose strict upbringing taught him to wait for the one.

Layne is a 24 year old commercial pilot from Hammon who has never had a serious girlfriend. Madi is a 28 year old marketing manager from Austin who has a fear of intimacy and is waiting to meet her true love. Michael is a 26 year old tour guide and comedian from Austin who fears intimacy.

Mike is a 34 year old gym owner from San Diego whose Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage. Noah is a 25 year old business owner from San Clemente who is waiting until marriage. Rachael is a 30 year old cocktail waitress from Tampa who is navigating a health issue that affects intimacy.

Sara is a 28 year old student from San Diego holding out for love. Spencer is a 25 year old solar salesman from Boise waiting for the first experience to be meaningful. Ty is a 25 year old web developer from Provo who has chosen celibacy before marriage for religious reasons. Vivek is a 23 year old financial accountant from Los Angeles waiting for one he fully trusts.

