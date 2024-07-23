Over the years, we have seen several The Bachelor leads sitting on the fence, figuratively, while making a decision. However, there was a time when a lead went over the fence.

We are talking about Colton Underwood, the star of The Bachelor Season 23, who jumped a fence to escape the sets of the show and ran away from the production team. The bizarre incident occurred after the former football player was rejected by a contestant on the show.

Producers Had to Search for Colton Underwood After He Escaped The Bachelor Sets

The incident took place in 2019 after Colton Underwood went on a date with contestant Cassie Randolph in Portugal. The two had a good time, and he ended up falling for her. While Colton told Cassie that he loved her and wanted to choose her at the show’s end, the 23-year-old speech pathologist started having second thoughts and informed him that she was not ready to get engaged.

As Cassie left, Colton got overwhelmed by the rejection, exclaiming, “I’m done, I’m done with this.” He pushed the camera out of his face as the producers called host Chris Harrison to calm him down. However, Colton did not stop and jumped over a gate before Chris could get a hold of him. He ran away from the production team as they searched for him in a secluded area. Check out the whole fiasco below:

Colton Underwood Came Out as Gay in 2021

Following the ‘jumping the fence’ incident, Colton and Cassie rekindled their romance and got together at the show’s end. However, their relationship ended in 2020. The very next year, Colton came out as gay in April 2021, becoming the first queer lead in the history of The Bachelor.

The reality star revealed that he had to conceal his sexuality all his life due to his conservative upbringing. A few months after coming out, Colton announced that he was in a relationship with political strategist Jordan C. Brown. The couple tied the knot in a three-day wedding celebration in May 2023. A year later, they announced they were expecting their first child together via surrogate.

