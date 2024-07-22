While The Bachelor contestants compete to win Prince Charming’s heart, one participant once went a step further and had a steamy affair with one of the reality series’ producers.

The scandal occurred during Jake Pavelka’s The Bachelor Season 14 in 2010. A contestant was found to be having a physical relationship with a senior producer, which led to both being fired from the show.

Rozlyn Papa’s Affair with The Bachelor Producer Caused a Scandal in 2010

Rozlyn Papa was among the 25 girls who arrived on The Bachelor Season 14 to woo pilot Jake Pavelka. However, as other girls set their eyes on Jake, Rozlyn instead sparked a romance with a senior producer on the show, later revealed to be Ryan Callahan, who was already in a relationship with someone else.

The production team reportedly found the 28-year-old hooking up with a producer and decided to terminate both of them from the series. Rozlyn was shown the door after five days on the reality show. In the second episode of the season, host Chris Harrison asked the Richmond native to leave the competition, citing her inappropriate relationship with a producer.

Rozlyn Accused the Makers of Using Her to Increase Ratings

Rozlyn denied the allegations and claimed she was fired from the show to improve its ratings. While she did accept having a friendship with a producer, she refuted the reports of the relationship being sexual. “What they mean by inappropriate relationship is not what inappropriate relationship means in the real world,” she said in an interview.

“I had a relationship with someone on the show that didn’t benefit them. We remained close, but we are not dating now,” she added.

On the other hand, Chris Harrison fired back at her, revealing that the producer had confessed to hooking up with her.

“She had a physical relationship with a producer on our show. You cannot do that. There is no grey area … Other girls on the show saw it. The producer confessed more than once and to more than one person. I cannot make it any clearer,” Chris said in an interview.

Meanwhile, the producer, Ryan Callahan, did not release a statement, and it was reported that his girlfriend broke up with him after learning about the affair.

