Bachelor Nation has given us a number of dramatic moments over the years. One of the most jaw-dropping incidents in the franchise happened in The Bachelor Season 22 when Arie Luyendyk Jr. decided to dump the winner of the season, Becca Kufrin, on television.

Arie had initially proposed to Becca but eventually realized that he had feelings for the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. He decided to break up with Becca but did so while the cameras were still rolling, and the whole incident was aired in the season finale, leading to mixed reactions from the public.

27-year-old publicist Becca Kufrin and 25-year-old technology salesperson Lauren Burnham were the finalists on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. During the finale which aired in March 2018, the racing car driver proposed to Becca, leaving Lauren in tears. However, as he and Becca went back together and began their relationship away from the eyes of the public, Arie felt that he was in love with Lauren.

In a shocking scene after the proposal, Arie met Becca in a house, asking her if they could talk. As his fiancée got nervous, Aerie told her that he still had feelings for Lauren. The camera then focussed on Becca as she processed what had just transpired. ABC used the moment to its own benefit and claimed that the sequence was ‘the first completely unedited scene in reality television history.’

However, when the episode aired, it received criticism from fans for filming Becca in a vulnerable condition. Arie then went on to propose to Lauren, got married to her in 2019, and the couple now shares three children together.

Becca Said She Never Thought Arie Would Jump Ship

Becca then talked about the heartbreaking incident in an interview, revealing that she held no hard feelings for Arie, but was shocked when he jumped ship. “He’s a good person, I don’t think he’s a monster and purposely did this to hurt me and make me feel this way. But it’s just the result of his actions,” she said.

“I never thought for a million years that once the going started to get tough that he would throw in the towel and jump ship and say, ‘Oh sorry, I changed my mind.’ I didn’t think we were at that point whatsoever. I wish he would have been more honest with me,” the reality star added.

Becca then starred in Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, where she found love with Thomas Jacobs. The couple got engaged in May 2022, welcomed a son in September 2023, and tied the knot the very next month.

