Kaiju No. 8’s captivating narrative and fascinating, well-rounded characters have struck a deep chord with viewers, differentiating it from other Spring 2024 releases.

With the 12th and final episode of the anime, its first season came to an end, keeping the viewers hooked from the beginning to the end. An intriguing new direction for the series has been made possible by the disclosure of Kafka Hibino’s true identity as Kaiju No. 8.

In addition to building excitement for the upcoming chapter, this dramatic conclusion has cemented Kaiju No. 8’s status as an essential viewing for fans of anime. Fans are excited to see how Kafka’s story will develop as the series goes on.

In the eleventh episode of Kaiju No. 8, tensions rise between the Third Division and the Kaiju Defense Forces’ higher-ups, who want to kill Kafka because of his Kaiju identity.

Isao Shinomiya Tests Kafka’s Humanity

Isao Shinomiya, the leader of the Defense Forces, challenges Kafka to a fight that will put his humanity to the test. Kafka tries to avoid transforming in order to demonstrate that he still retains his humanity. However, he is forced to take on his Kaiju form due to the pressure of Isao’s suit, which is made from Kaiju No. 2’s remains.

Isao insisted on treating Kafka right away even though there were those in the First Division who wanted him dead. Isao revealed to Kafka that his injuries would have been lethal to a fully human being when he came, demonstrating his half-Kaiju nature.

Isao countered that Kafka was not inherently hostile despite his Kaiju ancestry. He defended Kafka in a flashback, saying that rather than viewing him as a weapon, he should be viewed as an asset. Isao highlighted the need for Kafka’s special skills in the face of the growing Daikaiju threat, despite opposition.

By the end of the series, Kaiju No. 9 appears to be becoming stronger and more intelligent. While hiding in the city, he ranks first in an online chess group, demonstrating his advanced understanding of human intelligence. With his new intelligence, Kaiju No. 9 plans a major attack on the Defense Force, assuming a new form and creating clones of himself for added security.

The anime’s second season is currently in production. It will center on the approaching attack that Kaiju No. 9 is getting ready for, along with more investigation into the weapons fashioned from Kaiju remnants that were featured in the last episodes of the first season. The upcoming season will also explore the wider response to Kafka’s current status as a Kaiju and how that affects his relationships with people outside of the Third Division.

