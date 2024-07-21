Streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video ensure to keep viewers hooked for their daily dose of entertainment by offering a wide range of genres. Their upcoming week’s slate boasts some exciting releases including the biographical drama Bob Marley: One Love, the riveting documentary series Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam, the new season of the murder mystery thriller series Elite, and many more. Check out the new releases here.

All American: Season 6

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The popular drama series is set to take off from its season five finale in the upcoming new season on July 23, 2024, on Netflix. In the last episode, Spencer James and Jordan Baker poured their hearts out to Olivia and Layla respectively. Up next, the two friends will kick start their new year in school. The logline of season 6 episode 1 reads, “It’s the start of a new school year and Spencer and Jordan are officially eligible to enter the NFL draught, placing Spencer at the center of the media spotlight; Olivia returns to Los Angeles after being changed by her time in London.” The show, which began streaming in October 2018, is based on the real-life story of NFL linebacker and Super Bowl XLVI champion Spencer Paysinger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All American (@cwallamerican)

Resurrected Rides

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Netflix’s modern-age motor makeover series Resurrected Rides features actor-comedian Chris Redd as host and his team of mechanics offering help to deserving owners in transforming their automobiles. The show, a reimagined version of the original MTV series hosted by Xzibit, features a brand-new cast and offers a peek into a mind-blowing motor makeover with a dash of humour. The show will be available online on July 24, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Redd (@chrisreddis)

Dirty Pop: The Boy Band Scam

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The upcoming documentary series uncovers the dark secrets of talent manager Lou Pearlman, who launched the careers of The Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, O-Town, Britney Spears and others. The engrossing docuseries will unfold Pearlman’s web of lies through never-before-seen archives highlighting how he conned artists’ from their epic rise to global stardom. Tune in to Netflix on July 24, 2024, to understand how Pearlman created and exploited the biggest boy bands of the ‘90s.

The Decameron

Streaming Platform: Netflix

Netflix will serve a new historical drama taking viewers back to 1348 when a group of aristocrats fled the Black Death to a remote estate. Set against the backdrop of Florence amid the bubonic plague, the show will focus on themes of power struggles, class systems, and the complexity of relationships. The black comedy series is inspired by Giovanni Boccaccio’s Italian short-story collection of the same name. The main cast includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Tanya Reynolds, and Zosia Mamet. The series will premiere on July 25, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Hale (@mrtonyhale)

Troppo: Season 2

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The upcoming second season of the Australian crime series will see damaged private detectives Ted and Amanda investigating a bizarre murder linked to an exotic drug ring. The series is reportedly based on the best-selling novel Crimson Lake by Candice Fox. The makers will drop season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on July 25, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Jane (@cardcarrying_thomasjane)

Kleo: Season 2

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The German action thriller series returns with the second season to further follow the life story of a former East German spy Kleo Straub. The new trailer shows how Kleo plots a dangerous plan of action to avenge the conspirators who damaged her life after getting released from jail. However, her mission turns her life into a perilous game of death and survival. The much-awaited second season of the Netflix series will be available on July 25, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix DE (@netflixde)

Tokyo Swindlers

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The upcoming seven-episode crime drama series is an adaptation of a bestselling novel by Shinjo Ko. Featuring Ayano Go and Toyokawa Etsushi, the plots follow a group of cunning con artists who recruit imposters to con major land developers in Tokyo. The Netflix series is scheduled to premiere on July 25, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golden (@netflixgolden)

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The documentary focuses on the water-themed stage flagship production ‘O’ highlighting how the Canadian circus and entertainment company rebooted the production over a year after an abrupt global shutdown due to the pandemic. The movie captures the dramatic experiences of both performers and crew members while bouncing back from the existential brink. The documentary will be available on Amazon Prime Video on July 25, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

The Dragon Prince: Season 6

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The new season of popular animated fantasy series promises exciting developments and continues the saga with exciting subplots and characters. In the upcoming nine episodes, Callum and Rayla will embark on a journey to destroy Aaravos; their friends confront the elf’s influence in Xadia and Katolis. Developed by Wonderstorm, the sixth season of the Netflix series will premiere on July 26, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince)

Elite: Season 8

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The popular Spanish series returns with its eighth season offering a glimpse at a new murder mystery for the characters to solve. The new season focuses on Omar’s mission to bring justice to Joel’s death and the long-awaited return of Nadia in the series showcasing sex, paranoia and betrayal in the high school set-up. The much-awaited season will begin streaming on Netflix from July 26, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Élite (@elitenetflix)

Non Negotiable

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Mexican kidnapping thriller starring Mauricio Ochmann is an upcoming comedy thriller set for release on Netflix on July 26, 2024. Ochmann plays a hostage negotiator Alan Binder who faces the most crucial case of his career wherein he is called to rescue the President and his lover from a kidnapping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Latinoamérica (@netflixlat)

House of Ga’a

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The upcoming Netflix historical biopic is gearing up for its premiere on July 26, 2024. Set in the 18th century, the film explores the rise and fall of a ruthless kingmaker Bashorun Ga’a, who exploited power. However, his reign is tragically cut short by betrayal from his own blood. The film sheds light on the Oyo Empire and explores themes of power, treachery and legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Nigeria (@naijaonnetflix)

Hotel Portofino Season 3

Streaming Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the mid-1920s, the historical drama series follows the Ainsworth family who relocate from England to the Italian seaside town of Portofino to open a high-end hotel. The period drama set against the backdrop of global post-World War I upheaval, offers captivating characters, stunning locations, and a gripping storyline. The third season promises to bring fresh romances and old conflicts putting the family’s future on the line as per reports. It is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 28, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviakmorris)



Must Read: Top 10 Best Nicolas Cage Films: From Comedy To Action, Ranked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News