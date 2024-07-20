With thousands of movies currently streaming on Netflix, choosing the best ones can be quite daunting. From rom-coms to horror and sci-fi, Netflix has presented every entertainment genre for its audience to binge-watch. Each week, the streaming service releases the list of 10 most-watched movies to keep their subscribers in the loop and provide them with easy picks with the most popular titles. Below we have listed the top 5 movies on Netflix that you can watch to spend your weekend with Netflix and chill!

1. Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (2024)

For comedy-action genre lovers, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is a must-watch as this marks the return of Eddie Murphy after 30 years as Detective Axel Foley. Directed by Mark Molloy, the movie stars Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige. The movie follows Axel as a cop in Detroit, and his free-wheeling antics remain a point of contention within the police department. After he receives a call from his friend and former Beverly Hills police officer, Billy Rosewood, informing him that his estranged daughter, Jane Saunders, is in danger, Axel asks for help from an old friend and a new partner. The movie is a perfect blend of humor, crime, fights, and laughs.

2. A Family Affair (2024)

For rom-com genre fans, A Family Affair will be a delightful pick. The movie stars Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King in the lead roles. Directed by Richard LaGravenesse, the film follows Zara Ford, a personal assistant to Chris Cole who hates her job because of Cole’s self-centered and egotistical nature. When she finally decides to quit being the PA of the Hollywood celebrity, she finds herself surprised when getting back home, she finds Chris with her mother, Brooke, in an awkward position. In the first meeting, Chris and Brooke form an instant connection, and despite their romantic encounter being cut short by Zara’s return, they promise her to end their relationship. Despite that, they continue having a secret affair. Will Brooke risk her relationship with her daughter to find love again in her life?

3. The Long Game (2024)

The Long Game is a sports drama that offers a great underdog story. The movie is set in the 1950s in Del Rio, Texas, where the new superintendent of schools, JB Pena, played by Jay Hernandez, is eager to join a local golf club. He believes his connection with fellow Marine and club member Frank Mitchell, played by Dennis Quaid, will secure his membership; however, he’s thwarted by the club’s racist policies. As he couldn’t join the club, he shifts his focus to a group of five young Mexican-American caddies and starts a golf team at the school. As the boys don’t have any formal training and have limited resources, they improvise by creating makeshift practice holes and using worn-down equipment. Their journey leads them to the 1957 Texas State Gold Championship.

4. Vanished Into The Night (2024)

Vanished Into The Night serves as an epic chilling mystery that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. Directed by Denato De Maria, the movie centers around a couple’s worst nightmare coming to life. In the middle of their divorce, Pietro and Elena, find their children, Bianca and Giovanni, vanished under Pietro’s watch. Meanwhile, Elena heads back to Bari from Milan to search for the children; however, their nightmare turns darker when Pietro receives a phone call from an anonymous man who claims he has taken their children.

The blackmailer asks for 150,000 euros from Pietro if he wants to see his children again; unfortunately, he doesn’t have any money. Even worse, Pietro is in 250,000 euros debt due to gambling addiction. As Pietro is desperate to get money, he asks Nicola, an old friend with a criminal past for help to loan him some money. But Pietro eventually learns that to catch a criminal, he needs to act like one.

5. Land of Bad (2024)

This action-thriller movie stars both of the Hemsworth brothers, Luke and Liam Hemsworth. Although Liam has a much bigger role in the movie, Luke still gets the limelight. The movie is set in a dangerous part of the Philippines where a team, including Sergeant JJ Kinney and Master Sergeant John Sweet has been sent to rescue a CIA asset from enemy territory. Meanwhile, Captain Eddie Grimm, the drone pilot, provides remote aerial support, which ends up killing most of the team. As Kinney is left as the sole survivor, Grimm does everything in his power to help him come home alive.

