The Kissing Booth film series, starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi, has often been termed a cult classic by rom-com lovers. However, recently, Elordi discredited the franchise by saying he didn’t want to make those films. His criticism of the trilogy did not go down well with many Hollywood stars, including his co-star, King, who has now said that it’s unfortunate that anyone would feel that way.

Joey and Jacob starred as love interests in the Kissing Booth movies. The three-part film series ran from 2018 to 2021. The lead pair dated in real life from 2017 to 2018, and their whirlwind romance grabbed many eyeballs, with tabloids dubbing them as the new power couple of Hollywood. During the filming of the second film, the on-screen couple had already broken up off-screen, which was a burdensome experience for King.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine in 2020, the 24-year-old actress said, “No one’s thinking to themselves, ‘That was easy,’ because it wasn’t.” She added, “I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them.” The actress, holding her craft in the highest regard, further asserted that despite the accounts of her personal life, she will give her character Elle Evans, who is meant to be with Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), a complete story.

Jacob Elordi, who was most recently seen in Saltburn, recently shocked everyone with his withering takedown of the Netflix-distributed franchise, saying he didn’t want to make those films before he made them. Noting that such movies are not universal, he added that those movies are ridiculous and just provide an escape from reality.

Responding to Elordi‘s criticism of The Kissing Booth films, Joey said, “I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way.” “I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says,” she added.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played the role of boy next door in the second and third films, also reacted to his co-star’s contentious comment. He said, “I thought it was a shame because, to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience.”

What are your thoughts on Jacob Elordi's comment on The Kissing Booth film series?

