Jacob Elordi needs no introduction. The 26-year-old actor is a sort-after name thanks to his performance as Noah Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy and Nate Jacobs in HBO’s teen drama Euphoria. The Australian lad is a heartthrob, and hence, it’s not surprising that he’s had many girlfriends since tasting success with the 2018 rom-com film.

The Queensland-born actor – who has an astonishing net worth of $5 million, has dated several well-known actresses and models in the six years his love life has been in the spotlight. From co-stars Joey King and Zendaya to models Cari Flowers and Kaia Gerber, it seems the actor – who is all set to play Elvis Presley in the biopic Priscilla, was never single since becoming a star.

Are you wondering who Jacob Elordi has dated? If yes, we have the answer. Not just their names but also with details about when they got together and split. PS: Elordi is a very private person and has not confirmed many of these linkups.

We took the time to research Jacob Elordi’s dating life and bring a brief write-up of all the ladies he dated – most as per reports, as the Australian hunk is a private person and seldom goes public about his personal life. Warning: It’s a lost list, even though we’ve mentioned his relationships starting only in 2017.

Joey King

Jacob Elordi became an international sensation after playing Noah Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth. It was while filming the 2018 rom-com that he met his first famous girlfriend, co-star Joey King. Alongside their character falling in love, Jacob and Joey also fell for each other and made fans believe in love. However, Elordi and King – who began dating in Spring 2017, called it quits before the filming of The Kissing Booth 2 began.

This indeed made for some unpleasant time on sets as the two would have had to play a lovey-dovey couple in front of the camera while dealing with the awkwardness arising from a post-split situation.

Cari Flowers

A while after calling it quits with Joey King, Jacob reportedly began dating model Cari Flowers. According to an Elite Daily report, the model might have had something romantic going on with the Australian star in mid-2019, based on her social media behavior. This included her posting a photo and tagging (and then un-tagging) Elordi –implying he clicked it, and sharing a series of photos captioned “friends in Australia!” with Elordi shirtless in one. The outlet even reported she also posted pictures of them kissing.

All of these proofs – about something going on romantically between them, were removed from her Instagram account in June. So, were they actually dating? Until one of them speaks up about it, we will never know.

Zendaya

Does Jacob Elordi love dating his co-stars? Well, it seems like that, given that he was also romantically linked to his Euphoria co-star, Zendaya. While their on-screen characters – Rue and Nate, don’t get along, sparks ignited when the ‘Spider-Man’ actress and Jacob met on set.

They kept their relationship on DL for nearly a year – even though they were snapped together holidaying in Greece in August 2019. In the latter months of 2019, this couple was spotted together kissing on several occasions and going on dates. In fact, reports even state Zendaya flew to Australia and celebrated Thanksgiving that year with Elordi’s family – but they never went on record about their relationship. They reportedly called it quits in early 2020.

PS: During an interview with GQ Australia for their December 2019 issue, Jacob Elordi said, “She’s like my sister. Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

Kaia Gerber

After Zendaya, Jacob Elordi’s next high-profile linkup was with model Kaia Gerber. Just like all the relationships mentioned above, this relationship was also kept on the DL but was a little more public as they were clicked kissing. The couple – who confirmed their relationship in October 2020, dressed up in a couple’s costume that Halloween. Their relationship lasted for more than a year and saw them calling it quits by November 2021.

Olivia Jade Giannulli

Just a month after he split from Kaia Gerber, Jacob was snapped (by People) getting coffee with YouTuber Olivia Jade Giannulli. While sources claimed the relationship was casual as “both got out of relationships recently” and weren’t “rushing into anything serious,” by May 2022, they were officially dating. However, a few months later, the relationship was over.

Bianca Finch

After a ‘casual’ relationship with Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi reportedly began dating Australian model Bianca Finch. Despite paparazzi photos of Elordi photographing Finch and her adorable dog in a Los Angeles park making the news, the duo reportedly do not follow each other on Instagram. If they don’t follow each other here, we doubt they are together IRL.

Olivia Jade Giannulli

It seems like Bianca was only a passerby in Elordi’s love life, as reports suggest he is back with Olivia Jade Giannulli now. From being snapped together shopping in NYC to embarking on romantic getaways in Italy, Olivia and Jacob definitely seem to be back together. In June this year, the duo were spotted by the paps soaking up the sun in a resort town near Portofino and even enjoying some bike rides together.

Are you shocked or impressed with Jacob Elordi’s dating history/timeline?

