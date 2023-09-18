Joey King is on cloud nine after she married the love of her life, Steven Piet. The 24-year-old actress has been sharing tidbits of her wedding with her fans on Instagram, and every frame looks straight out of a fairytale. Surrounded by friends and family, the couple said “I Do” on the Spanish Island of Mallorca, promising each other a lifetime. Ever since the big wedding, Joey has been all over our feeds, and we are not complaining. Recently, we stumbled upon ‘The Kissing Booth’ star’s topless pic from her beachy birthday vacay, and it deserves your attention, too.
Joey King is one of the most talented actresses among the younger lot – she began as a child actor and is now the leading lady of Hollywood. Her popularity went off the chart after featuring in Netflix romantic comedy ‘The Kissing Booth’ and she proved her versatility with projects like ‘The Bullet Train’ and ‘The Princess’.
Coming back to her throwback holiday snap, Joey was a class act despite stripping down to nothing hiding her modesty with her pigtail. She looked calm and content, posing in profile near an ocean-view balcony overlooking shores with a crystal clear blue horizon.
The breathtaking view was coupled with her slander overall frame and hints of her abs. The actor, who was 22 years old back then, was all in her natural glory sans makeup with her hair tied in a messy pigtail that covered her modesty.
Joey King began dating her now-husband Steven Piet in 2019 while working with him on the Hulu project ‘The Act’. A filmmaker by profession, Steven, 32, had directed two episodes of the mini-series which also featured Joey. The couple got engaged in 2022 when Piet got down on one knee and professed his love to Joey on a desert getaway.
On the acting front, Joey will next be seen in ‘A Family Affair’.
