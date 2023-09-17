



Jennifer Aniston is one of the biggest names in Hollywood and rose to fame with her character of Rachel in Friends. Although she comes from a starry family where both her parents were actors, but she had to pave her own way in showbiz, and she did incredibly well. Jen isn’t only known for her sheer brilliance in acting but also as a fashion icon and has done many bold shoots over the years, flaunting her perfect figure. Today, we bring you a throwback to when her n*ked photoshoot from her early days went viral, and she gave a sneak peek of her curves. Scroll below to take a look!

Advertisement

Jen enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 42 million followers on Instagram. She’s quite active on the platform and often gives a sneak peek into her personal and professional life, and we love her camaraderie with Friends co-stars, who are very tight with each other.

Advertisement

Talking about the throwback picture, Jennifer Aniston once broke the internet with her n*de shoot. This was from her initial days when she entered showbiz, and there was obviously no internet back then, but fans, as you know them. They never let go of any opportunity to flaunt their favourite celebs on social media.

A Twitter user named ‘Hall Of Fame’ shared Jen’s n*ked picture, where she was lying on a bed for a steamy photoshoot and wore absolutely nothing, and gave a sneak peek of her as** in this super hot NSFW photo.

Take a look at the pic below:

Young Jennifer Aniston was a VIBE, and she’s one icon who is too precious to us in Hollywood!

Must Read: When Dakota Johnson Gave Us Beachwear Inspiration By Slipping Into A Neat White Monokini & Putting Her S*xy Body On Display, But The Flipped Cap Was A Total Mismatch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News