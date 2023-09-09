Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were once the It couple in Hollywood and undoubtedly very looking and people were very fond of them, but sadly, their relationship was short-lived when Brad fell in love with Angelina Jolie and parted ways with the Friends star. However, the former couple shared a cordial relationship once they got past the ugly phase of it, and years after the divorce, Aniston reflected on her relationship and divorce with Pitt.

For those who don’t know, Brad and Aniston were together for about seven years, in which they were married from 2000 till 2005. Brad met Jolie on the sets of their film Mr & Mrs Smith, and soon the duo fell in love and started dating one another, and had a family of six children. Meanwhile, Jen and Brad shared a really cordial relationship, and as per reports, Pitt and Jolie’s daughter Shiloh was really close to the Friends star.

A few years back in 2015, Jennifer Aniston, speaking on the CBS Sunday Morning, reflected on her divorce with Brad Pitt and said, “I don’t find it painful.” The actress continued, “I think it’s a narrative that follows you because it’s an interesting headline. It’s more of a media-driven topic.” She further explained their dynamic at the moment and added, “We’ve exchanged good wishes and all that sort of stuff to each other, but not a constant thing. I mean, do you talk to your ex-wife?” While answering, they are in touch with each other.

At the time, Jennifer Aniston was engaged to her actor-filmmaker boyfriend Justin Theroux. The duo later got married, but it did not last long, as they went their separate ways in 2017.

As for Aniston’s former husband, Brad Pitt, he and Angelina Jolie, after being together for about 12 years, went their separate ways as they filed for divorce in 2016. According to reports and several sources, Brangelina’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was quite close to Jennifer Aniston, and they liked spending time with each other.

