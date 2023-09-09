Robert Downey Jr is one Hollywood’s highest-paid actors and is also among the richest thanks to his never-ending popularity with Iron Man roles. The actor might have started on a low salary, but by the end of his last Iron Man role in Avengers: Endgame in 2019, he became the talk of the town thanks to the massive paycheck he received. Scroll down to know the breakdown of Downey’s salary as Iron Man in all the MCU movies.

For the unversed, Robert Downey Jr’s net worth as of 2023 stands at a massive $300 million which apart from movies, he earned it from brand endorsements and lucrative business deals over the years. Also, if you are not aware Downey has, so far, pocketed a cool $435 million via MCU.

Breaking down Robert Downey Jr’s salary, his first movie as Iron Man in 2008, according to CBR, the actor was offered a mere $500,000 along with an anonymous cut of back-end profits. The actor accepted the role of Tony Shark and quickly became insanely popular. The film, by the way, grossed $585 million worldwide. In 2010, came the Iron Man 2 which made his realize his potential of making the moolah. If reports are to be believed, Downey was paid a rumoured $10 million for the project along with unknown profits. The movie made $623 million internationally.

Delivering back to back hits, the Oppenheimer actor was then seen in Marvel’s Avengers which was released in 2012 which also saw a major change in the actor’s contract with MCU. For this, Robert Downey Jr again got paid $10 million again but he ended up earning $50 million– thanks to the cut he got from the profits.

Speaking of Iron Man 3, this was the highest-grossing movie for him as Tony Stark. The actor apparently raked-in a massive paycheck of $50 million in 2013. Also, this was his last solo movie as Iron Man. In2015, Downey reprised his role in Avengers: Age of Ultron for which he happily laughed to the bank with an amount between $50 million and $80 million.

In 2016, Robert Downey Jr embraced the big screen with the same role in Captain America: Civil War. The movie made a whopping $1.15 billion globally for which the actor was paid a handsome $50 million. Also, let us tell you that it does not include his profit cuts which might have given him an additional $5 million.

The money did not stop there. He literally appeared for close to 10 minutes in 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming for which he made a million per minute. Insane isn’t it? For 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, Downey further increased his salary. He apparently got a massive paycheck of at least $75 million for the movie which made more than $2 billion at the global box office.

Downey’s role of Iron Man ended with Avengers: Endgame in 2019 for which he was paid $75 million again along with 8 percent of profit cuts earning him an extra $55 million for this movie alone. Waoh!!!

What do you have to say about Robert Downey Jr’s massive earnings? Reach out to us and for more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

