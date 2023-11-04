Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is gearing up to team up with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel along with her old pal Samuel L Jackson. Besides these ladies, Zawe Ashton will be seen as Dar-Ben, and it will also feature Asian actor Park Seo-joon. The cast of The Marvels is indeed marvelous, and people have high hopes for it after several enthralling trailers.

It is the second installment of Larson’s first solo film, which came out in 2019, just before the Avengers: Endgame. It is said to have a budget of around $219.8 million. For the unversed, the film received a subsidy of $55 Million from filming in the UK. The film’s budget is surely what one would expect from an MCU film; now, let’s talk about the green received by its actors.

Zawe Ashton and Park Seo-joon will be making their MCU debuts with The Marvels, and after seeing an intriguing Captain Marvel scene in the end credits of Ms Marvel, fans were waiting for them to appear on screen together. In the trailers, we have already seen how the powers of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan are malfunctioning. They are switching places whenever they are enabling their superhero abilities.

Now, let us look at the amounts these actors received as salaries for The Marvels, as per Showbiz Galore:

1. Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers – Brie Larson

Brie Larson will once again reprise her role as Captain Marvel and showcase her powers in this upcoming MCU film. The audience might see more of her powers and yet another hairstyle. The actress has reportedly received a hefty amount of $5 Million for the role.

2. Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel – Iman Vellani

The fans first saw Iman Vellani as Kamala, aka Ms Marvel, in the Disney+ series in 2021. The actress warmed everyone’s hearts with her adorable performance and admiration for her idol, Carol Danvers. The actress has secured a hefty paycheck of $ 550,000.

3. Monica Rambeau – Teynah Parris

Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau first appeared in Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision. She also got her powers in the series. Her superhero name has not yet been officially announced by Marvel, but as per theories, it would be Photon in the MCU.

The actress has been paid $ 1 million for her role in The Marvels.

4. Nick Fury – Samuel L Jackson

Interestingly, a whopping $14 million has been spent to accommodate the salaries of the entire cast of The Marvels, and Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury takes the maximum share, almost 50% of the cumulative total of the salaries! He has been one of the crucial characters in the MCU since its inception and is one of the most prominent Hollywood actors. As per Showbiz Galore, he is getting $7 Million for his role in The Marvels, making him the highest actor in this MCU film.

5. Dar-Benn – Zawe Ashton

Zawe Ashton will be seen as the main antagonist in the film, and she will play the role of Dar-Benn. Her character is a general of the Kree Empire. She is getting $ 250,000 as a salary for the role.

6. Park-Seo joon

Park Seo-joon is said to be portraying the role of Prince Yan in The Marvels. The South Korean actor is known for his work in Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty and more. The K-Drama fans are excited to see him in the MCU and how he contributes to the film.

The Marvels directed by Nia DaCosta, is all set to hit the theatres on November 10th, and it’s just a few more days of waiting. Till then, stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on it.

