Friends is one of the most iconic sitcoms in the history of the Television. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, and the late Matthew Perry, the show ran across ten seasons from 1994-2004. Scroll below for details as we unveil the net worth of the leading cast in 2023.

The ‘Friends’ have been facing personal turmoil due to the sudden death of Matthew Perry, who played the role of Chandler Bing. He was only 54 and was found dead inside the hot tub of his LA home. The late actor was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles, a mile away from the Warner Brother studios, where Friends was filmed.

From Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow to Jennifer Aniston, check out the net worth of the Friends cast in 2023:

Jennifer Aniston’s Net Worth in 2023

Jennifer Aniston has undisputedly carved out the most successful career. After her iconic role as Rachel Green, she went on to be a part of other successful projects like The Good Girl, Murder Mystery, and The Morning Show.

Apart from earning moolah via brand endorsements, Jen also mints a lot of money under her production house, Echo Films. She also owns a haircare brand, LolaVie, among other ventures.

Kudos to all the hard work, Jennifer Aniston has a reported net worth of $320 million in 2023.

Courteney Cox’s Net Worth in 2023

While Friends remains her most famous show, Courteney Cox has been a part of several other successful TV shows, including Family Ties, Dirt, and Cougar Town. She’s also been a constant cast member in the Scream franchise, among other successful movies credited to her filmography. Our Monica Geller also achieved a massive milestone in 2023 when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Courteney Cox has a net worth of $150 million as of 2023.

Lisa Kudrow’s Net Worth in 2023

The women of Friends surely did better than the male members – Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. Lisa Kudrow is the third highest-earning member from the cast, with an estimated net worth of $130 million in 2023.

Apart from her dual role as Phoebe and Ursula Buffay in Friends, Lisa also earned global recognition for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and The Opposite Sex. She, along with Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, were once the highest-paid television actresses, taking home $1 million/ episode. Just like other members of Friends, she also earns $10-20 million in royalties for the iconic sitcom.

Lisa Kudrow also invested heavily in real estate, which surged her net worth by a considerable amount.

David Schwimmer’s Net Worth in 2023

David Schwimmer has shown his versatility as an actor throughout his acting career. He’s been a part of series like Entourage, Homecoming, and Curb Your Enthusiasm, along with starring in successful movies like The Pallbearer, Kissing a Fool, and Six Days. Just like Lisa Kudrow, our Ross Geller has earned an impressive amount via his investments in real estate.

Schwimmer has a reported net worth of $130 million in 2023.

Matthew Perry’s Net Worth in 2023

Despite struggling with alcohol and drug addiction for most of his life, Matthew Perry was an intelligent man. He loved investments in real estate and had recently bought another home in Hollywood Hills in June 2023. Many wouldn’t know, but the late actor was a fan of luxury cars and owned as many as 8 of them, including a BMW 7 Series sedan and a Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible.

Matthew Perry was estimated to have a net worth of $130 million in 2023, tying with David Schwimmer for the 4th spot.

Matt Le Blanc’s Net Worth in 2023

Like his character Joey Tribbiani, unfortunately, Matt Le Blanc was left behind all of his Friends in terms of fortune in real life. He’s been a part of some renowned movies like Lost In Space, Lovesick, and Charlie’s Angels. He also earned a lot of recognition for his work in the TV series ‘Episodes.’

Matthew owns two houses in California. His net worth in 2023 is reported to be $85 million.

(Source: Celebrity Net Worth)

