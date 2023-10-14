Mark Goddard has died at the age of 87. The actor was best known for his role in the 1960s series ‘Lost in Space.but died just months after he was hospitalised for pneumonia.

His wife Evelyn wrote on Facebook: “I’m so sorry to tell you that my wonderful husband passed away on October 10th. Several days after celebrating his 87th birthday, he was hospitalized with pneumonia. We were hopeful when he was transferred to a rehabilitation center, but then doctors discovered he was in the final stages of pulmonary fibrosis for which there is no cure.”

She continued, “He received excellent care at the beautiful Pat Roche Hospice Home and was able to die peacefully and with dignity. “

The actor is also survived by Melissa, John, and Michael and Evelyn went on to say that they all had the chance to say goodbye as she wondered how she had been so lucky to have spent more than 30 years with such a “loving, gentle” man.

She added: “His children and I had the chance to express our love and say our goodbyes. I’ll never know how I deserved to spend 33 years with such a loving, gentle, handsome man who made me laugh so often.”

“His funeral Mass will be at Holy Family Church in Duxbury on October 21st at 10 am with a viewing beforehand.”

Tributes pred in for the actor, including one from former Hollywood co-star Billy Mumy.

He wrote: “A truly beloved friend and brother to me for 59 years. I knew this was coming for the past few months. Shortly after a great phone chat he and I had on his 87th birthday in late July, I became aware that I would most likely never see or speak with him again. The last words we exchanged were ‘I love you.'”

After starring as Major Don West on ‘Lost in Space’, he guest-starred ona number of series and starred with Liza Minnelli on Broadway in the musical ‘The Act’ in 1978.

His last major appearance was in 2010’s ‘Soupernatural’ but he reprised his signature role as Don West in the BluRay special ‘Lost in Space: The Epilogue’ in 2015.

