Jacob Elordi has been in the news for quite some time now. The actor recently starred in Saltburn, and his intimate scenes with Barry Keoghan have become the talking point. Well, Elordi is now a star and has been experimenting with the characters he picks. But did you know he had some different characteristics in mind for his role as Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth? He even went the extra mile and fought for one addition to the movie with Netflix.

Elordi began his acting career with a role in the Australian TV series Dance Academy. He went on to make his first film debut with the 2016 Australian drama 2:22. However, the actor garnered global fame with his role in The Kissing Booth.

Jacob Elordi made a lot of women go weak in the knees with his portrayal of utterly handsome and great boyfriend Noah in The Kissing Booth film series. The romantic-comedy films made him an internet sensation. However, Jacob wanted something more for his character: a habit of smoking. You read that right.

In an interview with GQ Magazine, the actor once revealed how he went on to fight with Netflix to let Noah smoke, just like he does in Beth Reekles’ 2012 novel, on which the movies were based. Jacob Elordi wanted the streaming giant to make his character more edgy, and he tried to push them hard. He tried to explain to the producers that Noah is a “bad boy,” but his requests were turned down.

The Euphoria star added, “I was like, ‘This is bull***t!’ I remember going to war for it.” “I was like, ‘Are we lying to the f**king millions of 14-year-olds out there? This guy smokes nicotine. It says here on page four – look!’ I imagine people were just like, ‘Jesus f**king Christ. Is this guy serious?’”

Well, Jacod Elordi was seemingly not happy doing the Netflix movies as he recently told the same magazine that he took up the role because he needed a job. He called The Kissing Booth movies “ridiculous” and an “escape.”

The Kissing Booth film franchise starred Joey King, Joel Courtney, Taylor Zakhar Perez, and Molly Ringwald. The movies follow the story of Elle Evans, played by King, who tries to maintain a relationship with the love of her life, Noah, and her brother-like best friend, Lee. While she is always torn between picking who is more important to her and how not to hurt the two Flynns, she ultimately chooses to go where her heart wants.

