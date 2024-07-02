Following the release of Netflix’s A Family Affair starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, the cast is opening up about their teen years and sharing how rebellious they were.

Netflix shared a video on Instagram where Kidman, Efron, and King confessed about their teen life. Kidman admitted she was a troublemaker in her teenage life adding, “I love my parents. [But] I always disobeyed them a lot. I was naughty and then I would confess.”

She continued, “I climbed out of the window, took the screen off when I’d climb out, climb back in at 5 a.m. and pretend I’d been asleep all night.” Zac Efron chimed in after noting that he never got himself into trouble as a teenager, “See, that’s why you’re Nicole Kidman. You’re so awesome, I love it.”

The 56-year-old stated, “Move on — there’s a lot more.” Nicole Kidman was raised in Australia, where she began her acting career before moving to Hollywood in the 1990s. She has two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with her husband Keith Urban, and another daughter, Bella, and a son, Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

After Kidman admitted she used to sneak out of her house as a teenager, Efron said, “I never snuck out of the house, never went to parties. I was always in bed at 9. I got straight A’s. I excelled.” However, Kidman teased him that he must be lying to which Efron responded, “No really, I think that’s probably why I’m here today, it was my parents. My parents are the best, I love them. I would never disobey them.”

Kidman and Efron’s chemistry was recently shown in rom-com A Family Affair, where King portrays the role of a personal assistant of a movie star named Chris Cole as he falls in love with her mom.

A Family Affair is streaming on Netflix.

