Netflix Releases Steamy Trailer For A Family Affair: Everything You Should Know About The Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman Film

Twelve years after setting the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry in The Paperboy, Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman have reunited for A Family Affair, with some more steamy scenes. Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the romantic comedy film, featuring raunchy sequences between the two stars.

The film, also starring Joey King, tells the story of a woman whose hot Hollywood boss falls in love with her mother, leading to chaos in the trio’s lives. From the trailer, the film seems like a fun watch and a treat for rom-com fans.

Netflix’s A Family Affair Trailer: Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron Turn Up the Heat

The trailer opens with Zara (Joey King) walking in on her mother, Brooke, and boss, Chris, while they are in bed together. As she screams and runs away while covering her eyes, the three get into an awkward yet hilarious situation. Meanwhile, Chris and Zara’s PDAs continue throughout the trailer, with the latter admitting to her daughter that she has started having feelings for Chris.

Watch the trailer below:

An egoistic Hollywood Star falls in love with a Widowed Mother in Netflix’s A Family Affair

Zac Efron, 36, plays the role of Chris Cole, a self-absorbed Hollywood star, and Joey King, 24, stars as his personal assistant, Zara Ford. Nicole Kidman, 56, essays the role of Zara’s widowed mother, Brooke Harwood, who gets into a secret romantic affair with Chris. Apart from the three leads, the film also stars Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates in supporting roles.

“A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity,” reads the official synopsis of the film. The project is helmed by P.S. I Love You and Beautiful Creatures’ director Richard LaGravenese.

The script is written by Carrie Solomon, who also serves as an executive producer. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum have produced the movie, with Michelle Morrissey and Alyssa Altman as executive producers. While A Family Affair was originally scheduled to be released in November 2023, it faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike and is now slated to premiere on Netflix on June 28th, 2024.

Must Read: ‘It Ends With Us’: Release Date, Plot, Cast & Everything We Know So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News