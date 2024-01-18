Nicole Kidman has been working in the acting industry since she was a teenager. Many wouldn’t know, but she bought her first house at 19 and made full payment in cash. She tied the knot with Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise at 22. The Aquaman 2 actress once confessed that her marriage with such a powerful man saved her from sexual harassment. Scroll below for all the details!

Many actresses, including Megan Fox, Brie Larson, Sophie Turner, and Gwyneth Paltrow, have previously shared their casting couch experience in Hollywood. Nicole also admitted that she has suffered #MeToo moments multiple times since childhood but refused to dive into details.

Nicole Kidman on Tom Cruise’s influence

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman met on the Days of Thunder sets in 1989. Within a year, they got married on Christmas Eve in Colorado. They welcomed two children, a boy and a girl, via adoption. The couple called it quits after 11 years of marriage in 2001.

Talking about her marriage to Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman told New York magazine, “I got married very young, but it definitely wasn’t power for me — it was protection. I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned. So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it’s almost like I had to grow up.”

Why Nicole Kidman refuses to talk about #MeToo

During the conversation, Nicole also confessed that she has had #MeToo movements, but she refuses to expose them in an article. But she does use her personal experience in her work, and that’s how she lets out her emotions.

Nicole Kidman is now married to Keith Urban. They tied the knot in Sydney in 2006 and are blessed with two daughters.

Nicole Kidman in Aquaman 2

Currently, fans can witness Nicole Kidman on the big screens in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. The actress has returned to her role as Queen Atlanna for the Jason Momoa led sequel.

As per several reports, Nicole Kidman is paid a sum of $5 million for Aquaman 2, which makes her the highest-paid member after Jason Momoa, who took home $15 million for the sequel.

She has a bunch of projects in the pipeline, including Spellbound, A Family Affair, Holland, Michigan, and Babygirl.

