Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet parted ways after 15 long years of togetherness. While the exact reasons are under wraps, the actress cited “irreconcilable differences” in the legal filings. The divorce was finalized last Monday, but do you know? The Aquaman 2 star is homeless and is living on the road! Scroll below for all the details!

Lisa and Jason announced their split in January 2022. But they had been living separately for two years before that. They share two children – Lola (16) and Nakoa-Wolf (15). They have been awarded joint legal custody of their children and will be equally responsible for their health, education, and welfare.

Jason Momoa is busy with On The Roam promotions

Jason Momoa is currently busy promoting his upcoming project, On The Roam, which premieres on Max on January 18, 2024. The docuseries will witness him traveling across the country as he visits craftsmen making art on century-old bikes, choppers, and instruments. These collectibles are later auctioned. It does seem like an ideal situation for the actor as he reveals he’s living on the road.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jason Momoa shared, “Bro, I don’t even have a home right now. I live on the road. So, I’m down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it.”

Momoa also revealed that people get shocked when they see him hopping out of the backseat of a car. “I’m always in these weird places. You’re gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They’re like, ‘What the hell are you doing in our hometown?’ I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming and then showing them. And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it.”

Well, it looks like Jason Momoa is also enjoying this phase of his life.

Lisa Bonet & Jason Momoa’s divorce

The exact division of shared property and assets between Lisa and Jason remains unknown. They also waived the right to seek spousal support from one another.

About Lisa & Jason’s relationship

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa fell in love in 2005. Contrary to rumors that they tied the knot in 2007, the couple wedded in October 2017.

Jason was previously engaged to Baywatch co-star Simmone Jade Mackinnon. They were together for six years but called off their engagement in 2004.

On the other hand, Lisa Bonet married Lenny Kravitz in 1987. They gave birth to their first daughter, Zoe Kravitz, in 1988. The couple divorced in 1993.

