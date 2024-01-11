Supergirl, the new DC Universe character, will be featured in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Ten actresses could play the iconic Kara Danvers in James Gunn’s revived reboot film.

Comic book fans shouldn’t be surprised by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’s plot, even though there haven’t been many updates or even a release date for the DCU film disclosed.

Tom King wrote the DC Comics versions of the same name. He is one of the authors outlining the main plot of the DC Universe with Gunn, which will be adapted for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Nico Parker

Parker, who is eighteen, may play Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and stay in the role for over ten years. The charm of the young star may make Supergirl one of the DCU’s most beloved heroes.

Milly Alcock

Alcock’s most well-known performance was as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO spinoff House of the Dragon. Her agents Curtis Brown, Shanahan Management, Entertainment 360, and CAA represent her.

Sasha Calle

The Flash, starring Sasha Calle as Supergirl, marked one of the DCEU’s most prominent debuts. Even though Calle’s Supergirl has a minimal part in The Flash’s plot, she is one of the film’s most memorable aspects.

Given how well-received Calle’s portrayal of Supergirl was and how little time she spent in the character, Gunn may decide to cast her again for the following DC films set in the new DCU.

Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz is another actress who could play Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the DCU. The actress has sufficient expertise in the superhero genre because she played Hit-Girl in two Kick-Ass films as a teenager.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier had little time to show off her acting chops in Spider-Man: Homecoming. The versatile actor, however, might use Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow to finally showcase her acting versatility in a superhero film.

McKenna Grace

McKenna Grace, who is only 17 years old, is a fantastic choice to play Supergirl in the DC Universe. Grace is no stranger to big-budget film franchises, having starred in films like Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Annabelle Comes Home, and Captain Marvel (the latter two featuring a teenage Carol Danvers).

Millie Bobby Brown

One of the most-watched TV shows ever is Stranger Things on Netflix, starring Millie Bobby Brown. In Stranger Things, Brown plays Eleven. There are similarities between Brown’s character and what DC comic book fans may expect from Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Meg Donnelly

Donnelly, who Gersh and Silver Lining Entertainment represent, voiced Supergirl in the DC animated films Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One and Legion of Superheroes. She has also acted in the Zombies franchise on Disney Channel.

Lili Reinhart

Reinhart would be an excellent fit in Gunn’s DC Universe, having brought to life a legendary comic book character like Betty Cooper from Archie Comics throughout Riverdale’s seven seasons.

Elle Fanning

The three seasons of The Great that Elle Fanning has starred in as Catherine the Great, opposite Superman: Legacy star Nicholas Hoult, have been strong performances that showcase her capacity to lead a film as complicated as Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

