After an exciting Golden Globes 2024 ceremony, people hardly have the time to get over it. The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards or SAG Awards nominations are here. Oppenheimer got some significant awards at the Golden Globes, and it is once again getting multiple nods in the SAGs. Barbie is also getting acknowledged widely, and it rightfully is so. Scroll down to see the complete list.

At the Golden Globes, Oppenheimer bagged the Best Director, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actor in a Lead Role awards, Original Score, and Best Motion Picture wins. It will be an eventful awards season for Nolan and his team, with many more wins.

Like the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards also recognize and acknowledge television and movie talents. It was founded in 1995 and is one of the prestigious awards in Hollywood. Oppenheimer and Barbie have reportedly received four nominations.

Let’s look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards categories and the nominations –

Motion Picture Nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

TV Program Nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Vadid Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uso Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble Honors Nominees:

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominees for the 2024 SAG Awards on Instagram Live on both Netflix and SAG Awards accounts. The award ceremony will be held on 24th February and will air live on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in LA.

