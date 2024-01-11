After an exciting Golden Globes 2024 ceremony, people hardly have the time to get over it. The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards or SAG Awards nominations are here. Oppenheimer got some significant awards at the Golden Globes, and it is once again getting multiple nods in the SAGs. Barbie is also getting acknowledged widely, and it rightfully is so. Scroll down to see the complete list.
At the Golden Globes, Oppenheimer bagged the Best Director, Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Actor in a Lead Role awards, Original Score, and Best Motion Picture wins. It will be an eventful awards season for Nolan and his team, with many more wins.
Like the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards also recognize and acknowledge television and movie talents. It was founded in 1995 and is one of the prestigious awards in Hollywood. Oppenheimer and Barbie have reportedly received four nominations.
Let’s look at the Screen Actors Guild Awards categories and the nominations –
Motion Picture Nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Margot Robbie – Barbie
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
TV Program Nominees:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers
- Jon Hamm – Fargo
- Vadid Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
- Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Uso Aduba – Painkiller
- Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
- Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
- Bel Powley – A Small Light
- Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- The Crown
- The Gilded Age
- The Last of Us
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
- Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
- Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbot Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Stunt Ensemble Honors Nominees:
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Barbie
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Ahsoka
- Barry
- Beef
- The Last of Us
- The Mandalorian
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani announced the nominees for the 2024 SAG Awards on Instagram Live on both Netflix and SAG Awards accounts. The award ceremony will be held on 24th February and will air live on Netflix at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. The Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in LA.
