Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Swiftly cruising from Best Trailer & Best Actor In A Comic Role for Bollywood films, we’ve arrived at an award in which we honor our favorite filmmakers from the West, i.e., Hollywood. Last year was full of surprises as Christopher Nolan finally got the box office validation his fans craved with Oppenheimer.

Though Barbie surprised everyone but, the Barbenheimer movement emerged victorious, setting an example of how a box office clash should look like around the world. Leonardo DiCaprio delivered yet another Oscar-hailing performance in Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, and Keanu Reeves’ otherworldly punches made the desired thump in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Before we get started, let us inform you we have shortlisted the four best nominees for each category, and the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite by clicking on one of the options in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the article.

Oppenheimer –

In a scene while getting frustrated from the country’s Politics destroying his image, Cillian’s Oppenheimer says, “Is anyone ever going to tell the truth about what’s going here?” and I exclaimed, “Yes Oppie, one day Christopher Nolan will!”

Christopher Nolan attempts his style to portray a biopic on screen; despite being a story based on true events, this remains to be a classic Nolan film. Scattered timelines, different shoot styles, abstract montages to portray Oppenheimer’s psychological state, and an overtly detailed narrative, this has everything (and more) you’d expect from a Christopher Nolan film. What’s new is the fact that you’re going through what has actually happened in history through Nolan’s lens, which means you’d be subjected to multiple BRAAAMs throughout. The extreme tonal shift from being a political documentary along with sci-fi elements and almost touching the horror genre is commendable.

Killers Of The Flower Moon

A legendary filmmaker with a 50-year resume is asking you to watch a movie by promoting it even when he doesn’t have to at 80. You must understand the cultural importance of that very line.

Martin Scorsese is now confident that he has a hold over his audience, and when you have a resume like he does, there is not even a percent wrong in thinking like that. He doesn’t begin Killers Of The Flower Moon on a visually stunning note, a dramatic entry to a starry ensemble. He chooses a funeral, and that too of a pipe. His vision for this world is not in wide angle, but crisp frames that try to help you observe not just their acting or expressions, but the surroundings, their clothing, lifestyle, and everything else.

John Wick: Chapter 4 –

John Wick: Chapter 4 delivers much more than it promises, and Keanu Reeves ensures you don’t leave the hall with any complaints. Every punch kills, and you celebrate like Wick saved your life; that’s the power!

Director Chad Stahelski should win all possible awards for how brilliantly he choreographs and stages the multiple action sequences. There two 30-minute long, and there is not even a minute you are allowed to move your eyes away from the screen. The real finesse is in the fact that Chad gives every single character around Keanu their time to shine without eating out Wick’s spotlight. The fact that he doesn’t even say cut when Ian keeps walking in a long hall or when there are just men running towards John and makes that all look brilliant is the specimen of his art.

Must Read: Marvel’s Echo Cast Salary: Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez Leaves Vincent D’Onofrio And Charlie Cox Behind In Terms of Salary Per Episode

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News