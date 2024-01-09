Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Just like every year, we are back with our traditional audience polls. While action was clearly the flavor of the year 2023, there were light moments on the silver screen that helped cut the bloodshed and make its way into our hearts. There were lesser yet strong sounds of laughter that penetrated right through the noisy gunshots, and while the action heroes dominated the screen this year, there were some brilliant comic acts in comedy films that need to be acknowledged for their finesse.

Though we have stepped into 2024 and look forward to many comic entertainers, we picked the best comic performers from 2023 who made us laugh our hearts out as we decided to celebrate the best Bollywood has offered in the year 2023.

Before we get started, let us inform you we have shortlisted the four best nominees for each category, and the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite by clicking on one of the options in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the article.

This year, amidst the high-octane action marvels, films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Fujrey 3, OMG 2, and others were a relief with their comic punches and light storylines that aimed at entertaining a family together. Out of these light-hearted comedies, some performances were worth recognition.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Actor In A Comic Role (2023) category:

Annu Kapoor – Dream Girl 2

The seasoned actor has unmatched comic timing, which was on full display as Jagjit Singh. Kapoor played Ayushmann Khurrana’s father in Dream Girl 2. His character, Jagjit Singh, was a man suffering from huge debts after borrowing multiple loans and then being unable to repay them. His act entertains while he supports Ayushmann in this brilliant film. Here’s a glimpse of his act from the film.

Vikram Kochhar – Dunki

The man who entertained us as Buggu in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. Vikram had a hilarious comic timing in Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy. We say no more; check out one of his scenes from the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Kochhar (@vikramkochhar)

Vikram played Tapsee Pannu’s best friend in the film, who is eager to go to London. Here’s what happens after he vows on his Dadi!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikram Kochhar (@vikramkochhar)

Varun Sharma – Fukrey 3

Varun has been playing Choocha since part of the franchise, and his Deja-Chu moments form the major premise of Fukrey films. In Fukrey 3, Varun was back doing what he knows the best – making us laugh with yet another comic act as Choocha.

Have a look at how Choocha was created.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Anubhav Singh Bassi – Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Everyone’s favorite stand-up comic, Anubhav Singh Bassi, made his film debut this year with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. His comic timing and punches landed straight to hit a laughter riot as he plays RK’s best friend in the film.

Here’s one of his acts in the film.

So, who was your favorite actor in a comic role this year? Vote here.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Has Script Of Bilkis Bano Ready But “Netflix, Amazon Prime Video Don’t Do Politically Motivated Films & Jio Cinema Has Refuse To Work With Her”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News