From the past few days, Kangana Ranaut is once again in the news for the shocking Tweets she’s been making on her micro-blogging site. Just yesterday, she was seen launching an attack on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and hinted at changing her ‘career in coming years.’ It all started after a user applauded her latest film, Tejas, which was recently released on OTT. Reacting to the same, the Queen actress said that it is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating their life to women’s empowerment films.

Without naming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, the Dhaakad actress further stated that she has been fighting hard but audiences are encouraging women to beat films where they are treated like s*x objects and asked to lick shoes. The film was in the news for its controversial ‘Lick My Shoes’, which received massive criticism.

Now, in the latest Tweet, Kangana Ranaut revealed that no OTT platform is supporting her script for Bilkis Bano. Recently, the Supreme Court nullified the early release granted by the Gujarat government on Monday to the 11 convicts sentenced to life for the gang r*pe of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 riots.

After the judgment, when a user asked Kangana Ranaut, “Dear @KanganaTeam Mam. Your passion for #WomenEmpowerment is SO encouraging! Would you be interested in telling the story of #BilkisBano with a powerful movie? Will you? You will be able to show the world, how a state government with some terrorist outfit unleashed terror on a particular community. It resulted in the rape of a woman and death of her toddler daughter along with six others from the family. You can show, how Bilkis fought against the corrupt system, when the men responsible were released unlawfully and garlanded in a sic society. And how she won today. Will you do it for #BilkisBano, #Feminism or least #Humanity?”

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut re-Tweeted and wrote, “I want to make that story I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years but @netflix, @amazonIN and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so called politically motivated films, @JioCinema said we don’t work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger, what are my options?”

I want to make that story I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years but @netflix , @amazonIN and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so called politically motivated films, @JioCinema said we don’t work with… https://t.co/xQeVfc3SyI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 9, 2024

Later, when a user tried to troll her and mocked her latest film Tejas, she hit back at him and wrote, “If you someday have a daughter who is trying to bring dignity to her life in this male dominated world, bring meaning to her existence and uplift other women in that pursuit hope she finds men like you, laughing at her, mocking her and bullying her… ha ha what else will she find other than the world your creating for other women.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s latest Tweets? Do let us know.

