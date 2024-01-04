Vikrant Massey has been one of the rising stars of Bollywood. Ever since he entered the film industry after working in TV, there’s been no stopping for him. After his appearances in shows like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, and more, he moved to Bollywood and starred in films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Chhapaak, and many others. He also has critically acclaimed web shows like Mirzapur, Broken But Beautiful, Made In Heaven, and Criminal Justice to his credit. However, in the past few months, he’s been in the news for his latest film, 12th Fail, which has now grabbed Kangana Ranaut’s attention.

On October 27, 12th, Fail, and Tejas were released on the big screens, but it was the Massey starrer who was leading the race at the box office and was lauded by one and all. The film garnered rave reviews from critics and enormous love from the audience. On the other hand, Tejas washed out badly. Now, a little more than 2 months after its release in theatres, both the films are now gearing up for their OTT releases.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut watched 12th Fail and took to her Instagram account to laud the film and heap praises on its lead actor, Vikrant Massey, and filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. In a series of Insta stories, the Queen actress compared Vikrant to the late actor Irrfan Khan and said that he might fill the void that the late actor left behind. She wrote, “Vidhu sir has won my heart all over again, @vikrantmassey is beyond amazing. In the coming years, he might just fill the void Irfan Khan saab left behind. Salutations to your talent, dear one.”

Well, soon after she posted the message for Vikrant Massey on her Instagram stories, netizens recalled the time she had called him a Cockroach for his comment on Yami Gautam’s post. For those who don’t know, Yami had once shared a photo from one of her wedding festivities where she looked ethereal in a red saree paired with statement kaleeras and a chooda. Commenting on the same, Massey had written, “Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa!”

After coming across his comment on Yami Gautam’s post, Kangana Ranaut responded to Vikrant Massey’s comment on the post, writing, “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach..lao meri chappal. (From where did this cockroach come. Someone get my slipper.)

Well, all we can say is that all’s well that ends well! Don’t you agree?

12th Fail is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

