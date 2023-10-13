Yami Gautam Embarks On The Journey Of Her Next Untitled Film, Stationed In A North Indian Town For 50 Days - Deets Inside

Yami Gautam is an actress par excellence. She made a breakthrough debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. She later won accolades with her performance in Bala. She even received appreciation for a powerful role in Uri.

A Thursday actress is currently receiving a lot of positive responses to her work in ‘OMG 2’, is stationed in a north Indian town for 50 days for the shoot of her upcoming film, the details of which are currently under wraps.

The actress is thrilled to be shooting in north India, as it’s a place she has a deep fondness for due to its natural beauty and tranquility, providing her with an escape from the bustling city life in Mumbai.

A source revealed, “Yami Gautam is shooting for her upcoming film in north India and will be filming there for the next 50 days. The project promises to be one that continues to showcase Yami’s prowess as a performer and a formal announcement will be made soon.”

Yami has been having a terrific run as her projects including ‘Lost’, ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’, and most notably, her theatrical release, ‘OMG 2,’ have received good response and the audience has appreciated her work in these projects.

‘OMG 2’ even managed to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark, firmly establishing her as a box-office draw.

The actress has ‘Dhoom Dham’ in the pipeline along with this untitled project.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’ Co-Star Tiku Talsania Says “I Am Slightly Jobless Now… I’m Seeking Work Regularly, Sending Out Feelers”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News