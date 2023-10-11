Akshay Kumar, who recently appeared on the big screen as Jaswant Singh Gill in Mission Raniganj, made the headlines a lot for his last release, OMG 2. The Amit Rai-written and directed comedy-drama, starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam Dhar, spoke about m*sturbation and s*x education among school children. The film, which was recently released on Netflix, was reportedly made for kids, but unfortunately, the target audience couldn’t watch it.

In a recent chat, the actor – who recently changed his citizenship back to Indian, spoke about why he makes social films and this film that faced many cuts. For the unversed, despite not having ‘adult’ in it, the film was issued an ‘A’ certificate, and several cuts were made to it. Now, the actor has spoken about it all.

During a video interview with ANI, Akshay Kumar spoke about OMG 2 being made for kids but them not being able to see it owing to the ‘A’ certification given to it by the CBFC. He said it was based on an incident that happened IRL where a child was expelled from school for m*sturbating. He was quoted saying, “Has anyone dared to make a film about m*sturbation and s*x education? You tell me if anyone has made any film on this, either here or in Hollywood.”

Talking about releasing OMG 2 digitally with the same cuts as the theatrical version, Akshay Kumar said, “It has the same cuts that were in the theatre. I could have done that (shown the uncensored version) but I wanted to respect the censor board and I delivered what the censor board passed.”

Talking about why he makes films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Padman, OMG 2, and more, Akshay Kumar said it is not for monetary goals. The actor said, “It is my way of giving back to my society. I know if I do one Singh is Kinng, or Sooryavanshi, or Rowdy Rathore, I will earn 3-4 times more (than the social films).” He added, “It’s not about money. I know the business isn’t even that much but it’s not about the business.”

