After facing a tough time with films like Raksha Bandhan, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, and Ram Setu, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is currently garnering accolades for his performance in Mission Raniganj. However, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial, which is based on the life of a real-life hero, Jaswant Gill, who saved the lives of coal mines trapped in a flooded mine, has failed to make an impact at the box office.

Despite garnering all the praise for choosing such a good topic, Mission Raniganj has been struggling at the ticket windows. Akshay Kumar recently opened up about his family’s reaction to his films. The ‘OMG 2’ actor revealed that though his daughter Nitara is too young to comment on his films, his son Aarav Bhatia is extremely honest with his feedback about Akki’s films.

During an interview on ANI podcast, Akshay Kumar said, “Beti toh bohot choti hai. Beta hai, woh jab film dekhta hai…‘Good dad I’m proud of you,’ bus itna isse zayada nahi. Teenagers have very few words to talk. ‘Beta kaise lagi?’…’Sorry but it’s bullsh*t Dad.’ If they don’t like it, that’s where it goes.” Akshay Kumar also revealed that Aarav is not at all interested in the film industry.

Akshay Kumar also spoke about his mother Aruna Bhatia’s reactions after watching his films. He said, “She has seen all my films 7-8 times.” Akshay Kumar’s mother died on September 8, 2021. However, the ‘Ram Setu’ actor said that his father couldn’t witness his stardom after his death, saying “He didn’t see that much my mother saw it.”

This is not the first time when Akshay Kumar spoke about his family and kids. Earlier in an interview with HT, Akshay had said, “I was just thinking about how different it is in my home. I want to show my son films, I want to tell him about films, he doesn’t want to see films. I want to put him into all that but he just doesn’t want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing.”

Akshay had added, “My son… he is not interested in films. He just wants to do his fashion designing and he is into that. Daughter is very small…”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar’s August release ‘OMG 2’ is currently streaming on Netflix, while his latest film ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ is running at theatres across India.

