Koffee With Karan is THE place to make explosive statements and manifest relationships (and marriage). While reports of who all will be coming to the 8th season of the show are keeping fans busy, an old video from KWK has gone viral. In the video, Vivek Oberoi, the guest on the chat show can be seen conversing with Karan Johar and accepting his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. The Saathiya actor also revealed that he really likes Salman Khan and that whatever he did was for his then-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai.

In the video, Karan asks Vivek about dating Aishwarya Rai and how she has not yet accepted her relationship with the actor. Vivek, who is stunned, is seen asking, “I don’t think you asked her on the show. Did you ask her on the show?”

Further, Karan questioned Vivek on his infamous press conference where he bashed Salman Khan. Vivek replied that his actions had consequences and he was subjected to a lot of media bashing. The actor further said that he has nothing against Salman Khan, “I don’t have anything against Salman Khan. In fact, I liked the guy. I thought he was quite interesting when I met him before. But yeah in terms of the way he behaved and within the framework of my personal life at that time, trying to protect the lady in my life. I did what I thought was right.”

Watch the video here:

Aishwarya and Vivek’s relationship was short lived and she never publicly accepted dating him. The actress married Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 while Vivek tied the knot with Priyanka Alva in 2010.

On the other hand, this year’s Koffee With Karan is also expected to have a pretty interesting lineup including The Archies gang; Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, actors Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan amongst others.

A recent report revealed that Karan is all set to chat with Kartik on his show, years after their alleged feud.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan Donning This Uber-Stylish Futuristic Costume & Face-Mask Makes Fan Demand An Update From The Makers ASAP!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News