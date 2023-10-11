Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s alleged feud was the talk of the town last year. Reports of Kartik’s unprofessional behavior being disliked by Karan Johar made headlines. While since then the duo has met many times in public and been cordial with each other, looks like they are finally ready to talk it out on Karan’s popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. There are also reports that Kangana Ranaut has also been invited, however, we have no confirmation on the same.

According to a source, while there are slim chances of Kangana gracing the red couch on Karan’s show, Kartik will definitely be coming, according to the report. However, it is yet to be revealed who will accompany Kartik on the show.

A source told News18, “There’s still no clarity as to who Kartik Aaryan will come with but he’s likely to be seen on the Koffee couch for the second time. The duo has decided on sorting out their differences and the episode might also see them addressing the many reports of their alleged tiff.” However, the team has not confirmed about the same.

Karan Johar made the big announcement last week and shared a fun video. The director trolled himself and the last season of his talk show. Karan’s self-aware dialogues left fans laughing in the comments. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “Turns out, my own Konscience wants to troll me too! But screw what he thinks, I’m still brewing Season 8!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 – streams from 26th October only on @disneyplushotstar!@apoorva1972 @jahnviobhan @dharmaticent.”

In the video, Karan Johar’s conscience, played by himself, asks the filmmaker, “Did someone put something in your coffee last season? The conversations were so meh, they were so thanda. You could have called it Cold Coffee with Karan. Were those ‘cheese’ jokes with your nepo babies supposed to be funny? A 50-year-old asking 20-year-olds about their s*x lives? Lame.”

Other guests who are expected on the show include the ‘The Archies’ trio, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, and Bollywood stars Ananya Panday & Sara Ali Khan.

